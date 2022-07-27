Gering council approves substation bid, Keno recommendations

The Gering City Council approved a staff recommendation to accept a bid for building an electric substation at the corner of 13th Street and J Street.

The bid opened on July 13. Twelve companies were approached, and two provided bids.

The lower bid by Besler, Inc. was around $1.9 million, just $3,000 higher than the estimate of ESC Engineering, the project’s engineer. The other bid, submitted by integrated Power Co., was around $2.3 million.

Since it was lower, the Besler, Inc. bid is what the engineering company recommended.

Over $1 million of the bid would include owner-furnished materials such as a transformer and steel structures. Other substations for the ballpark were built by two other companies.

The council unanimously approved accepting the bid. This substation will be built in October, so it will be part of the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

Amanda Otto, president of NEXT Young Professionals, presented plans for the 11th Annual Best of the West Beer and Wine Fest to the council. Her organization requested a Special Designated License to host the event later this year at Oregon Trail Stadium.

“We typically have held it in Scottsbluff but wanted to bring some of our organization over to Gering since we are part of both cities, and we thought the ballpark would be a good idea,” Otto told the council.

The event will last from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10; Otto estimated around 500 attendees. She said there would be a single point of entry and that every attendee would be carded to ensure they’re of legal drinking age.

Every year, the organization selects a benefactor to receive the funds raised during the event. This year, all proceeds from the festival will go toward Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy.

The council unanimously approved the license. Afterwards, Darrell Bentley, the chairman of the city’s Keno Committee, presented his recommendation to approve three Keno requests.

Riverside Discovery Center’s board of directors requested $20,000 to upgrade their Splash Pad with new safety flooring. The Old West Balloon Fest board of directors requested $10,000 to help lodge pilots and staff in local hotels.

The Monument Marathon’s steering committee requested $4,000 for a Starting Lien Sponsorship and to help sponsor Native American drummers at the race.

There was no further discussion and the council unanimously approved the Keno recommendations.

“I think (having) no questions attests to you and your committee’s stewardship to those funds. I can’t say enough about how much we appreciate the thoughtfulness and the mindfulness that your crew pours over the details, really drills the applicants and makes them work hard for their funds,” Mayor Tony Kaufman told Bentley.

Other resolutions which were unanimously approved were for Kaufman to sign a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Gering Police Officers Association; to approve a pay plan for the city’s officers and employees; and to approve an annual League Association of Risk Management renewal.