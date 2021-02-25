Gering council greenlights sleep center

Rest easy, Gering, soon, there’ll be a new sleep center in town.

The Gering city council unanimously approved the use of $778,000 in public funds to partly finance the development in a series of meetings Monday.

The new development is a sleep facility and supply business worth $2.6 million. It would consist of three businesses Western Sleep Clinic, Western C-PAP Supply and Sweet Dreams Sleep Services, under the umbrella of BriMark Medical LLC.

It’s a family business, as Mark Schultz, a registered polysomnographer and owner, is partnering with his daughter Dr. Brittany Meyer to build the company, a longtime dream of the two. The name of the company is a combination of their names.

“For the first time ever, people are going to be able to travel to Gering with their sleep problems and receive treatment from doctors and mid-level providers,” he said.

“It’s going to be a combination of in-person office visits and telehealth,” Schultz said, adding that Meyer would also work to train mid-level providers such as nurse practitioners or physician assistants.

He said there’s more than 64 sleep disorders — restless leg syndrome, insomnia, mood disorders — that require all kinds of treatment and care.