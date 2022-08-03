Gering couple serves up sweet treats with ice cream truck

Gering couple, Matthew and Ashley De Los Santos, have started a new family business, one they’ve taken on the road. The couple have owned and operated the Sweet Rush Ice Cream Truck since June. They serve various flavors of ice cream and frozen treats to customers young and old alike.

Ashley works at Gering High School, while Matthew works at Scottsbluff Public Schools. The couple was looking for something to do in the summer. After seeing their sons’ reactions to an ice cream truck while visiting Denver last year, they decided to start one of their own back home.

“We actually have a relative in another town who does this exact same thing. He was like ‘You wouldn’t imagine the response from the community and how great it is,’” Matthew said.

Since a food vendor license and peddler’s permit were required for each town they visit, the De Los Santos set their sights on serving Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown this summer. However, they will be stopping by an upcoming Mitchell craft fair as well.

They usually alternate their routes so they’re serving different towns on different days.

“Sometimes, we’re able to hit two towns in one day depending on how long we’re out but we always post to our Facebook page … and give them a heads up,” Ashley said.

Facebook is a useful tool for the family; they can take requests for birthday parties, barbecues and other events, if messaged on the platform.

“There’s so much ground to cover, but we’re trying our hardest to get to everyone and get that experience of an ice cream truck,” Matthew added.

Their products attract customers of all ages. Elderly customers buy some ice cream bars for themselves and several for their grandkids. Parents buy bars with their kids, even teenagers get some ice cream.

“I’d say the biggest response is from the kids. They’re at the parks playing, they hear the jingle and they come rolling,” Matthew said.

The Sweet Rush truck mainly sells Blue Bunny and Rich’s ice cream, including ice cream cones, ice cream sandwiches, juice bars, push pops, rocket pops and character ice cream.

Matthew and Ashley are aided by their sons: Uriah, 11, Micah, 10, and Alijah, 7. Usually, they take just one son on their route, but the first time they set out with their ice cream truck, they took all three.

“I think it’s fun,” Micah said. “I like sitting in the truck, getting the ice cream in the back … It’s cool to see them smile when I give them the ice cream.”

He said he enjoys being able to work his first job.

“…That was probably the most exciting thing,” he added.

Along with their sons, the De Los Santoses’ nieces, nephews and the children of their friends have also helped them at times.

“This is great for them. They’ve been able to learn responsibility and saving money. All the tips we make go to our boys or any kid that’s helping us,” Matthew said.

The family starts selling ice cream around 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m. on weekends. They sell their products until 8:30 p.m. so as not to wake people up with their truck’s jingle too late at night.

The truck they use came from a military base in Washington D.C. and was used to transport mail and even soldiers in the past. They discovered the vehicle on a drive home from Rapid City.

“I don’t know if it was an act of God or what, but I’m going by and I look over and see this tiny little van sitting there. I’m like ‘There’s our ice cream truck’ and I flipped around, got out, started looking at the vehicle and said, ‘I can do this,’” Matthew said.

He had helped his father working on vehicles growing up, and with the help of his family, he was able to restore it, give it a new coat of paint, and get it operating by the start of June.

They’ve also acquired a miniature horse trailer, which they painted red, white and blue to match the truck. This trailer can be stationed at events like craft fairs or back-to-school parties so either Matthew or Ashley can sell ice cream to attendees while the other drives around the neighborhood to sell ice cream.

Matthew said the family could start another, faster ice cream truck in the future to cover more ground. Their current vehicle maxes out at 30 miles per hour, and another vehicle would help them more easily serve towns like Mitchell, Morrill and Bridgeport.

So far, the couple say they’ve had nothing but positive reactions from their customers.

“They just love it,” Matthew said. “You don’t see anybody grumpy coming up to the truck for ice cream; it’s an awesome response.”