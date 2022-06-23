Gering Courier Community Calendar June 23

JUNE 24
GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
JUNE 25
GERING — VFW Pancake Feed, 7 to 11 a.m., VFW Post 1681, 2710 N. 10th St. Adults, $10; Kids, 5-12, $5; kids under 4, free. Proceeds support Western Nebraska Veterans Home, veterans and their families.
JUNE 26
SCOTTSBLUFF-GERING — Theatre West Twilight Garden Walk, 4 to 8 p.m.. Tickets are available from Theatre West Board Members or the Theatre West box office 308-635-6193. Information: 308-672-7509, 631-4282 or twneb.com.
JUNE 27
GERING — Film, “Watch My Garden of a Thousand Bee,” 6-7 p.m. in the Gering Library Community Room.
GERING — Discussion, community involvement, led Daniel Bennett of Civic Nebraska, 6 p.m., Gering Library Community Room.
People are also reading…
JULY 7-10
GERING — Oregon Trail Days, Longhorns on Parade, car shows, art shows, kiddie parades, concerts and more. Information: www.oregontraildays.com
JULY 8
GERING — Oregon Trail Rod & Custom Show, downtown Gering. Mike Minzey, 308-635-3978.
JULY 9
GERING — Oregon Trail Days Concert: Chris Cagle with special guest Casey Donahew, 7 p.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater, 2505 D Street, Gering. Tickets: $35, advance general admission; $50, VIP admission; $75 VIP seating/back stage pass. Purchase online: www.outhousetickets.com.
July 15-16
Gering — Wildcat Hills Bioblitz, 6 p.m. Free, register at 308-436-3777.