 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gering Courier Community Calendar June 23

  • 0

JUNE 24

GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

JUNE 25

GERING — VFW Pancake Feed, 7 to 11 a.m., VFW Post 1681, 2710 N. 10th St. Adults, $10; Kids, 5-12, $5; kids under 4, free. Proceeds support Western Nebraska Veterans Home, veterans and their families.

JUNE 26

SCOTTSBLUFF-GERING — Theatre West Twilight Garden Walk, 4 to 8 p.m.. Tickets are available from Theatre West Board Members or the Theatre West box office 308-635-6193. Information: 308-672-7509, 631-4282 or twneb.com.

JUNE 27

GERING — Film, “Watch My Garden of a Thousand Bee,” 6-7 p.m. in the Gering Library Community Room.

GERING — Discussion, community involvement, led Daniel Bennett of Civic Nebraska, 6 p.m., Gering Library Community Room.

People are also reading…

JULY 7-10

GERING — Oregon Trail Days, Longhorns on Parade, car shows, art shows, kiddie parades, concerts and more. Information: www.oregontraildays.com

JULY 8

GERING — Oregon Trail Rod & Custom Show, downtown Gering. Mike Minzey, 308-635-3978.

JULY 9

GERING — Oregon Trail Days Concert: Chris Cagle with special guest Casey Donahew, 7 p.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater, 2505 D Street, Gering. Tickets: $35, advance general admission; $50, VIP admission; $75 VIP seating/back stage pass. Purchase online: www.outhousetickets.com.

July 15-16

Gering — Wildcat Hills Bioblitz, 6 p.m. Free, register at 308-436-3777.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sherry Preston: Baxter Black

Sherry Preston: Baxter Black

This weekend cowboy poet, columnist, and extraordinary human being Baxter Black passed away. I saw Baxter Black in 1985 at the Garden County F…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News