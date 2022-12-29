Gering Courier's Top 15 stories of 2022

Throughout the year, Gering Courier staff have covered a variety of local events with big impacts. Here is a compilation of the top 15 stories from 2022.

MAUNETTE LOEKS

Gering Courier

Fifty men and women serving in the 1057th Military Police Company reunited with families and friends Saturday, Aug. 20, after a deployment to the Middle East. The Nebraska National Guard soldiers left in October, serving much of the next 10 months in Kuwait.

“I’d wait forever, but 10 months is long enough,” read one sign held up by a family member of one of the soldiers. Other signs read similar sentiments as the soldiers hugged and cried with joy as they were welcomed back.

The group celebrated its return home at the same place that they departed months later, the Weborg 21 Centre in Gering. Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, adjutant general for Nebraska, both spoke during a brief ceremony, praising the men and women for their service.

JEFF VAN PATTEN

Gering Courier

The sounds of children at play filled the room at Geil Elementary’s new preschool classroom on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

After three years of planning, the preschool finally has its first class of preschoolers – 18 of them in total.

“Part of our strategic plan that we created through (Gering Public Schools) is by 2022, to have every elementary school have an early childhood program,” Angela Morris, Geil Elementary principal, said. “We know how important it is for students to be inside of a preschool and have to get that early intervention. We want to bring little Bulldogs in.”

The Geil preschool was third in line to begin the program.

JEFF VAN PATTEN

Gering Courier

Roger Hill has always loved art and he’s been around it his whole life.

“I always loved art classes in high school and junior high and always liked artistic things. My mother was very artistic. And my father was a fabricator,” Hill said.

He said it is both parents where he drew inspiration for his metal sculpture business.

“During an interview a while back when they asked, ‘How did you get into art?’ They asked me, ‘Did you get it from your mother, your father?’ And it dawned on me I got it from both because my father was a fabricator and machinist, and he was artistic in a fabrication sort of way. My mother was artistic. She was a cake baker and an artist and a painter. And it just merged,” he said. “It dawned on me, I guess I’ve always had it in me.”

Hill said he loves the idea of giving old metal objects new life.

“That’s what I love about it, repurposing that stuff. That’s the challenge that I’ve been pushing over the years is trying to get those pieces that people recognize that are junk, and not only repurpose them, but repurpose them in a graceful, beautiful way. That’s the dichotomy that I love. I try to make it more and more graceful and beautiful,” he said.

FLETCHER HALFAKER

Gering Courier

Gering High School’s show choir, Harmony, is approaching its 50th anniversary under new leadership.

Andrea Tritt took the reins of Harmony from Shelly Muggli at the start of the group’s 49th season, becoming only the third director to lead the choir since its founding in 1973 by Duane Stukesbery, who ran the show for over 30 years.

Tritt, who has transitioned from teaching first grade at Lincoln Elementary, has a history in music education. She previously taught music at St. Agnes Elementary and is excited to dive into her new role at the high school level.

“It is a totally different ballgame,” she said. “I get to (teach) one of those classes that the students really enjoy. And it’s not just teaching classes, there are all of these extra things I get to do that come along with the job.”

One of those extra opportunities is directing Harmony, and Tritt said that she is not taking any of its decades of tradition and pride for granted. She is seeking to learn all that she can about the group’s history so that she can better understand and lead.

FLETCHER HALFAKER

Gering Courier

Northfield Elementary School held a special assembly in observance of Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11.

The highlight of Friday’s assembly came when three young students were given a special surprise. Apolonia, Liloianna, and Valencia Perez were reunited with their big brothers, Kameron and Kaleb Taylor, who had just returned to town from the Marine Corps basic training.

Zeiler said that the three girls talked about their brothers constantly while they were away, and that the oldest of the three was counting the days until she could see them again.

“Every day she writes about her brothers that are in basic and how they love to write them and love getting letters back. She had a countdown, and every day I read about it,” said Zeiler.

“It was hard not to tear up,” said Kaleb Taylor. “For three months we would constantly worry about them. Protecting them and protecting people that we love is the majority of our cause to join the military.”

The Taylor brothers will get to spend a short time with their sisters before returning to their duties as privates in the U.S. Marine Corps, time which none of the siblings will take for granted.

LAUREN BRANT

Gering Courier

The tourism season started early this year at Scotts Bluff National Monument, something Scotts Bluff National Monument Superintendent Dan Morford said has helped the monument see above average visitation so far this year.

“At Scotts Bluff it was busy and to date, we’re still seeing about 7% above our five-year average for visitation,” Morford told the Gering Courier. “We’ve had good business, but probably not as many foreigners as normal of course because of COVID. We did get a few, but not as many as we normally do.”

Despite that change in global visitors, Morford said they still saw visitors from across the United States in early spring. When the school year concluded, they experienced typical summer traffic that remained consistent throughout the summer months.

Fall tourism looked different than previous years, however the monument remained busy.

“The fall was interesting because we had different groups there,” Morford said. “We did not see as many of the RV types of groups or fleet vehicles, but yet in the month of October, it was pretty busy for us.”

Numbers have remained steady around seasonal averages throughout the year, with occasional spikes over the weekends or during holidays. Through the end of October, Morford told the Gering Courier Scotts Bluff National Monument recorded 164,369 visitors, which is on average 7% higher than the 5-year average of around 155,000 visitors.

TODD VON KAMPEN

For the Gering Courier

You’ve seen part of Platte River Basin Environments Inc.’s newest ranchland if you’ve driven west through Robidoux Pass and south and east through now fire-charred Carter Canyon.

It’s where motorists normally turn left from Summit Ranch Road onto Carter Canyon Road, next to the home place of Kiowa Creek Ranch that includes most of the canyon about 10 miles southwest of Gering.

Access to visitors now is limited, the result of the massive Carter Canyon Fire set off July 30 when lightning strikes ignited drought-stricken trees and grass weeks after the ranch changed hands.

But much of the ranch’s land is unscarred, PRBE land manager Bob Smith said last week while offering some glimpses of Kiowa Creek Ranch’s living beauty as well as its fire damage.

In the distance east of Summit Ranch Road, about 18 mule deer grazed on hills browned by drought and winter dormancy but spared from last summer’s flames.

Farther west, reachable only by a bumpy pickup ride through rolling pastures, green algae still thrived atop Kiowa Creek’s headwaters spring on the first mild day after the 2022-23 winter season’s first extended cold snap.

“You’re so reliant on moisture in order for things to grow,” said Smith, a third-generation Scotts Bluff County resident, after telling about the early 1850s conflict in which attacking Lakota wiped out some 40 Kiowa who were camping at the headwaters.

Fire has its place in the Plains ecosystem, he said. But the cattle that graze the Wildcat Range have been and will be humans’ best partners in limiting the scope of future fires on the ranch.

LAUREN BRANT

Gering Courier

A Gering native has been named the next executive director of the Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff. After two months of searching and interviews, The Friends of the Midwest Theater announced Tina Worthman as the new executive director, with her first day on Jan. 3, 2023.

“We are super excited to have Tina on board as the new executive director,” said Jeff Tracy, chair of the Friends of the Midwest Theater Board of Directors in a press release. “The board of directors felt she was the best candidate among many very well qualified candidates.”

FLETCHER HALFAKER

Gering Courier

Mayor Kent Ewing was administered the oath of office following his victory in November’s general election. He follows Mayor Tony Kaufman, who served in the role for eight years.

In addition to swearing in returning member Julie Morrison (Ward III), the Gering City Council also swore in Rebecca Shields (Ward I). Shields is returning from a hiatus after previously serving on the city council for eight years.

Council members Pam O’Neal (Ward II) and Cody Bohl (Ward IV) were also re-elected, but both were absent from Monday, Dec. 12, meeting.

Kaufman and outgoing council member Dan Smith, who served on the Gering City Council for 14 years, were recognized for their service. Smith was presented with a plaque by Mayor Kaufman, who spoke a few words about Smith’s time on the council.

FLETCHER HALFAKER

Gering Courier

Gabriel Duthilleul is a foreign exchange student from Belgium who is now at the halfway point of his yearlong stay in Gering. He said that although things in America are very different from what he’s used to, he had at least some idea of what to expect from watching movies set in the U.S.

“I think the movies got most things right,” said Duthilleul. “There may be some things they got wrong, but not most of it.”

Duthilleul said that one of the biggest differences he’s seen in an American high school is a big focus on sports, which are not a part of school life in Belgium.

“It’s very different from here. We don’t have sports in school,” he explained. “We have P.E., but we don’t have football team or soccer team practice after school.”

Duthilleul decided to get involved in Gering football almost immediately upon arrival in the country and has now moved on to basketball. He said he is particularly looking forward to playing soccer in the spring since it’s a sport he has more experience and good memories of.

JEFF VAN PATTEN

Gering Courier

At the beginning of August, Carolynne Ewing watched as wildfire began burning its way through the Carter Canyon area of Gering.

Her husband, Dave, had been in town mowing his mother’s lawn. As she watched the smoke, she decided to call her husband. Soon, she said, she saw the flames coming up over the hill near the house. Suddenly, it was time to evacuate.

The next day, Carolynne and Dave Ewing made a trip back to the house.

“We were just down the way a little bit and the man who leases our pasture — we waved at him and he kind of ran down the borrow pit and up the top. He said, ‘I’m so sorry about your house,’ and that’s how we knew it was gone,” Carolynne said.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, members of Calvary Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff and others in the community helped with clean up around the new house.

Each year, a group of church members picks a community-based project to work on called “Gods Work, Our Hands.”

“In the last two or three years we’ve done backpack projects, filled backpacks and sent them off. This year, we talked about doing that again,” Jack Martin, a church member who helped organize the event, said. “With the fires going on, it came up in our Board of Social Ministry discussion. I brought up the fact that I knew (a family that was affected by the fire), so we kind of put that as our number one priority. It worked out that we were able to help them out.”

LAUREN BRANT

Gering Courier

Kayleigh Schadwinkel-Hickman started her own dance company while in college and will celebrate her 10-year graduation reunion from Gering High School this summer. She can also add another accomplishment to her list – making her Broadway debut.

Schadwinkel, 28, was invited to New York to perform at the Gershwin Theater for the Arts for Autism, a Broadway benefit concert on June 18-19. She took nine of her dance students with her to perform “Morning Glow” from the show, “Pippin.”

“There’s less than 200 students and individuals across the Midwest and it’s invite only,” she said. “Only six groups got to perform on the Gershman stage, which we were one of them.”

Schadwinkel was the main choreographer and got to co-direct the “Morning Glow” scene. The group was selected as the main opener among the student acts.

CHRISTOPHER BORRO

Gering Courier

SkyWest Airlines announced Thursday, March 24, its intent to stop Essential Air Service (EAS) from 29 airports, including the Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff.

This will mean the Utah-based carrier’s twice-daily flights from Scottsbluff to Denver would cease by 2023 at the latest. The airport will have to find a new carrier.

“I follow them (SkyWest) pretty closely, and when they started cutting services to bigger places, I thought it’d trickle down,” Western Nebraska Regional’s airport director Raul Aguallo told the Star-Herald.

CHRISTOPHER BORRO

Gering Courier

Riverside Discovery Center (RDC) in Scottsbluff experienced a record number of visitors in 2021, according to an annual report released Monday. The report relayed that 58,538 people visited RDC last year, a 30% increase over the 2019 record of 45,041 visitors.

“I think it’s a combination of a couple things that led to our high visitor numbers. One part of it was this was the first full year the bear exhibit opened,” RDC executive director Anthony Mason said.

The report describes the zoo’s grizzly bear exhibit as one of the largest in the country. “... The other element was the fact that (in 2020) there wasn’t as much travel, as much going on, and I think 2021 saw a big surge in tourism and travel pretty much for everybody,” Mason said.

According to the report, 38% of the zoo’s visitors hailed from Scottsbluff, and 16% of the visitors came from Gering or Terrytown. An additional 8.9% of visitors came from other parts of the county.