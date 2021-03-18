Gering elementary students awarded national scholarships

Both John and Libsack said they already know where that money will go once they graduate high school.

“I already know where I’m going. I want to go to Chadron. … That’s where my cousin goes, and that’s where me and my best friend want to go together,” Libsack said. “I want to be a vet, a hairstylist or a nurse or a dentist.”

“I know I want to go to Lincoln,” John said. “I’m not quite sure yet, I’m kind of iffy on what I want to do.”

As fifth graders, they both still have some time to decide for sure and even change their minds. But what both Morris and Wiedeman like about this scholarship program is that it honors elementary students and encourages them to think about their future.

“We recognize a lot of kids for a lot of different things, and sometimes the students who do what they’re supposed to do all the time get overlooked, because we can trust them to do that,” Wiedeman said. “This is a really cool program to try to help capture those students who just come to school and do what they’re asked to do, no ifs, ands, or buts about it. … And so it’s cool to be able to reward Faith for just being so consistent.”