Gering FFA Chapter gains experiences during first years in action

The Gering FFA students will also be attending competitions in person this year. Competitions are divided into leadership development events (LDE) or career development events (CDE). Leadership includes events focused on developing students' leadership skills through job contests like Job Interview, Creed Speaking and an Agricultural Quiz Team as well as many others. Career events are contests that members compete in to test their skills learned through agricultural education instruction.

Some events allow students to compete as individuals, while others allow them to compete in teams. Rahmig and Walker were both looking forward to the district LDE competition held Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Chadron to compete in parliamentary procedure.

In January 2022, the students will have their first opportunity for an in-person CDE, and Walker is already preparing for the floriculture competition.

“I love learning about different types of flowers. That’s really cool to me. During competition we have to create a bouquet as a group. There’s hundreds of flowers and we have to know each and every one of them,” Walker said.