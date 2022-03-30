 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gering FFA Chapter qualifies 12 students for state contests

  • 0
Gering FFA Chapter qualifies 12 students for state contests

The Gering FFA Chapter, in its second year as a program, will be sending 12 of the 20 members to the State FFA Convention on April 6-8.

 COURTESY/Gering Public Schools

Panhandle FFA Chapters are preparing for the State FFA Convention held April 6-8 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. In addition to competing in contests, FFA members will be able to attend the Expo, a career fair and awards recognitions as well as many other experiences. In its second year as a chapter, the Gering FFA Chapter with Carrie Johns as the advisor, will be sending 12 students to the state contests.

— Farm Business Management: (4th at districts) Chance Rahmig, Trace Leetch, Hadlee Peterson, Carter Shimic.

— Ag Mechanics: (4th at districts) Logan Schleicher, Austin Rahmig, Kaden Bohnsack, Austin Wiedeman.

— Junior Livestock Judging: (5th at districts) Carter Shimic, Trace Leetch, Austin Wiedeman, Austin Rahmig.

— Senior Livestock Judging: (5th at districts) Chance Rahmig, Katelyn Shimic, Mary Thomas, Briana Kessler, Alyssa Asselin as alternate.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture.  She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SkyWest to end local service

SkyWest to end local service

SkyWest Airlines announced Thursday its intent to stop Essential Air Service (EAS) from 29 airports, including the Western Nebraska Regional A…

Soaring farmland, equipment sales

Soaring farmland, equipment sales

According to the recently released monthly economic study from Creighton University, the Rural Mainstreet Index (RMI) remained above growth ne…

Meet puma cubs Mateo, Diego

Meet puma cubs Mateo, Diego

Riverside Discovery Center’s puma cubs now have names after officials reviewed over 1,000 ballots in the puma naming contest. The winning duo …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News