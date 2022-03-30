Gering FFA Chapter qualifies 12 students for state contests

Panhandle FFA Chapters are preparing for the State FFA Convention held April 6-8 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. In addition to competing in contests, FFA members will be able to attend the Expo, a career fair and awards recognitions as well as many other experiences. In its second year as a chapter, the Gering FFA Chapter with Carrie Johns as the advisor, will be sending 12 students to the state contests.