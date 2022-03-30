Gering FFA Chapter qualifies 12 students for state contests

Panhandle FFA Chapters are preparing for the State FFA Convention held April 6-8 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. In addition to competing in contests, FFA members will be able to attend the Expo, a career fair and awards recognitions as well as many other experiences. In its second year as a chapter, the Gering FFA Chapter with Carrie Johns as the advisor, will be sending 12 students to the state contests.
— Farm Business Management: (4th at districts) Chance Rahmig, Trace Leetch, Hadlee Peterson, Carter Shimic.
— Ag Mechanics: (4th at districts) Logan Schleicher, Austin Rahmig, Kaden Bohnsack, Austin Wiedeman.
— Junior Livestock Judging: (5th at districts) Carter Shimic, Trace Leetch, Austin Wiedeman, Austin Rahmig.
— Senior Livestock Judging: (5th at districts) Chance Rahmig, Katelyn Shimic, Mary Thomas, Briana Kessler, Alyssa Asselin as alternate.
Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.