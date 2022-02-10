 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gering FFA competes at districts
Gering FFA competes at districts

Gering FFA chapter members competed in the second round of District CDE's held in Gordon-Rushville.

Gering FFA chapter members competed in the second round of District CDE's held in Gordon-Rushville: (from left) Mary Thomas, Trace Leetch, Katelyn Shimic, Carter Shimic, Austin Rhamig, Austin Wiedeman, Alyssa Asselin, Hadlee Peterson, Kaden Bohnsack, Logan Schleicher, Briana Kessler, Chance Rhamig.
Gering FFA chapter Farm Business Management team placed fourth at District CDE's: (from left) Trace Leetch, Carter Shimic, Hadlee Peterson, Chance Rhamig.
Gerring FFA's Agriculture Technology and Mechanical Systems team placed fourth at the District CDE competition: (from left) Austin Rhamig, Austin Wiedeman, Kaden Bohnsack, Logan Schleicher.
Gering FFA chapter Veterinary Science team members: (from left) Mary Thomas, Katelyn Shimic, Briana Kessler, Alyssa Asselin.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture.  She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

