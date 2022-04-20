Gering FFA competes in first state convention

Gering FFA sent 12 members to compete at the state convention for the first time, April 6-8.
Highlights for the group included attending general sessions and workshops, watching Ag Demonstrations Contest, touring Neogen (a genomics testing lab), touring the Tractor Testing Lab at UNL East Campus, winning the East Campus Scavenger Hunt, competing in contests with several members earning ribbons (which signifies placing in the top half of the state) and chapter bonding time that included bowling, laser tag and mini golf.
Each competition had approximately 200-300 competitors from across the state.
Contest Results:
Ag Mechanics Team
-Kaden Bohnsack: White Ribbon
-Other members included: Austin Wiedeman, Austin Rahmig, and Logan Schleicher
Farm Business Management Team: White Ribbon
-Chance Rahmig: Red Ribbon
-Trace Leetch: White Ribbon
-Other members: Hadlee Peterson and Carter Shimic
Senior Livestock Judging Team
-Katelyn Shimic: White Ribbon
-Chance Rahmig: White Ribbon
-Other members: Mary Thomas and Briana Kessler
Junior Livestock Judging
-Austin Rahmig: White Ribbon
-Other members: Austin Wiedeman, Trace Leetch, and Carter Shimic