Gering FFA competes in first state convention

Gering FFA sent 12 members to compete at the state convention for the first time, April 6-8.

Highlights for the group included attending general sessions and workshops, watching Ag Demonstrations Contest, touring Neogen (a genomics testing lab), touring the Tractor Testing Lab at UNL East Campus, winning the East Campus Scavenger Hunt, competing in contests with several members earning ribbons (which signifies placing in the top half of the state) and chapter bonding time that included bowling, laser tag and mini golf.