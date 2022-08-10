Gering Fire Chief: Carter Canyon fire is 100% contained

The Carter Canyon Fire is now reported to be at 100% containment, Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers said in a press release Monday.

Flowers said the fire is contained, though it is not fully-extinguished.

“Interior pockets will continue to burn until the fire consumes all fuels or we receive extended periods of rain/snow,” he said. “Fire crews continue to monitor and patrol the perimeter and ranchers and landowners are continuing to evaluating hot spots interior.

“The southern area is still concerning due to rugged terrain. Fireline has been completed around the perimeter and contingency lines have been completed to the east.

The Carter Canyon fire, which began the evening of Saturday, July 30, consumed 15,630 acres. Due to drought stricken fuels and heavy winds, Flowers said, the fire grew to over 13,000 acres within the first six hours.

“Several firefighters from Scotts Bluff County Mutual Aid made successful efforts to defend primary homeowners that were impacted. After several valiant attempts, firefighters were unsuccessful in defending two primary residence, which were consumed by the fire. In total, 11 outbuildings and two residents were destroyed.”

Eight homes were successfully protected by several firefighters. In total, 75 homes were threatened, he said.

“We are saddened for the ranches, landowners and homeowners that were impacted. We are very fortunate to have such a great community that supports people in need. Firefighter Ministry, Oregon Trail Community Foundation, FCS and USDA are available for landowners affected.”

Last week, the Oregon Trail Community Foundation announced it had set up a disaster relief fund, which is citizens interested in providing monetary relief on the local level can visit https://otcf.org/ for a link to donate funds, as well as a link for donating to Firefighter Ministry.

The American Red Cross has also indicated it is available as a resource for those affected by the fires. Persons interested in assistance or donating can contact Marion McDermott, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross of Nebraska and Iowa, at 308-258-1536 and marion.mcdermott@redcross.org.

Flowers thanked local, state and federal agencies and departments who responded, as well as the community for its support during the response.