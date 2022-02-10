Gering Fire Department honors firefighters

GERING - The Gering Fire Department held its annual W.H. Templar Awards Ceremony on Jan. 21, when we honor length of service, top responders and our firefighter of the year. This year was very special as we recognized an individual for 50 years of service to the Gering Volunteer Fire Department.
In 2021, we recognized 10 top responders that committed the most time for the fire department, the 10 individuals that committed the most hours attending trainings, fire prevention activities, meetings and calls. Our Top Ten are Lieutenant Andrew Lehr, Adam Sauer, Assistant Chief Darrell Vance, Tim Milton, Tim Maxcy, Lieutenant Chris Perales, Miranda Wiebers, Captain Grant Severson, Assistant Chief Jeff Vance and Assistant Chief Troy Cowan.
During the ceremony, the past president recognized three individuals for length of service awards. Lieutenant Brett Walter and Julie White were recognized for five years of service; firefighter Colin Borgman was recognized for 10 years of service and the highlight was recognizing Jim Lawson for 50 years of service. Lawson received his ax and commemorative photo collage. Shortly after, Mayor Tony Kaufman also recognized Lawson for 50 years of service with the Key to the City of Gering.
Lawson has served as president, captain and assistant chief at the Gering Fire Department. He also has served on many state boards and is a NSVFA past president. Lawson continues to teach at Nebraska State Fire School, which he has attended 48 years consecutively.
The highlight of the evening was to recognize one firefighter that went above and beyond in 2021. The department recognized Tim Milton as the 2021 Firefighter of the Year for his dedication to training, meetings and call response. Tim Milton spent over a week in Montana as a Gering firefighter on a large Type 2 fire. He also received his Firefighter 1 and Hazmat Operations certification in 2021.
Over 90 people were in attendance from five different agencies from the state of Nebraska. Gering Fire Department is appreciative of all winners and participates. Here is to 2022.