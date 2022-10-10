 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gering Fire Department teaches fire prevention at Northfield Elementary

Gering firefighter Julie White helps a student operate the fire truck’s water hose. White also let students watch as she donned her protective equipment so they would understand that a friendly person was inside the intimidating outfit.

Preschool students at Northfield Elementary got an up-close look at the gear worn by firefighters, sprayed water from a large hose, and took a ride in the back of a fire truck Monday morning. Gering firefighters visited the school for lessons on fire safety.

Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers said the visit was part of the department’s efforts to connect with and teach kids during Fire Prevention Week.

“Our fire department is actively engaged in the elementary schools teaching kindergartners, first graders, (and) second graders about fire safety and trying to reach as many as we possibly can,” he said.

Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers explains to Northfield student Connor how to stop, drop, and roll in the event of a fire.

Gering firefighter Julie White donned her fire protection equipment in front of the students so they could see what she looked like before and after putting on the suit.

“We want to be able to show the kids what firefighters look like before they get dressed,” Flowers said. “We want to just reiterate to the kids that we’re there to help, rather than being scary to them.”

Northfield Elementary Preschool Coordinator Brandy Foos said that the experience is helpful in making kids feel more comfortable around firefighters.

Gering firefighters Julie White (left) and Jeff Vance (right) help students out of the fire truck after a ride around the block at Northfield Elementary.

“They bring some of their gear and show the kids what it looks like when they’re dressed up head to toe so that they’re not scared and not afraid to go up to them for help,” she said.

When White was fully dressed, she knelt down and let the kids view and touch her gear to make them feel safe and able to approach a firefighter in case of an emergency.

Flowers, White, and fellow firefighter Jeff Vance then helped share important fire safety information with the students.

Flowers and White taught the kids how to stop, drop, and roll, and explained when and why to do so.

Flowers then gave a visual demonstration on the difference between toys that are fun and safe to play with and tools that can be dangerous, like lighters and matches.

“In the past we’ve had fires where children had played with lighters and matches,” Flowers said. “So, we want to teach them early that that’s something that can hurt them, and we want to make sure we do it in a safe environment.”

The firefighters even left behind some gifts for the students, including badge stickers, coloring books, and firefighter helmets of their own.

The Gering Fire Department, along with other fire departments around the state and country, will continue making visits to schools this week to speak on fire prevention.

Fletcher Halfaker is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at fletcher.halfaker@starherald.com. 

