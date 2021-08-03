Gering firefighters battling Montana wildfire

Flowers explained that firefighters with the Gering Fire Department have had a long history of specializing in fighting wildfires.

“For about 20 years, our guys have been working really hard to get a lot of certifications and credentials to meet the requirements to do these things (fight wildfires). Several years ago, we signed a contract with the state to be able to cooperate with federal agencies, like the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management. Once we became a cooperating agency, they entered us into the federal dispatching system.”

At any time, he said, the resources of the Gering Fire Department can be called into play to fight wildfires throughout the region. Last week, the regional dispatch center, the Great Plains Interagency Dispatch in Rapid City, South Dakota, issued the call to Gering and three of its firefighters responded to an order to assistance and left Thursday, July 22.

The standard assignment is 14 days, however, dependent on the individual fire managers at an incident, crews can switch firefighters during that time. Gering has opted to do so, so the crew that responded last Thursday will switch with another crew after serving seven days. That second crew was expected to travel on Thursday, July 29, to Montana.