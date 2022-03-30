Gering-Fort Laramie Canal fix survives first round of debate

Several of the 2022 Nebraska Legislature’s major spending proposals directly affecting western Nebraska have survived first-round debate unscathed.

The session’s four major budget bills (Legislative Bills 1011, 1012, 1013 and 1014) won first-round approval in a succession of votes between March 15 and Wednesday.

Lawmakers waded through several amendments on each bill — spending their maximum possible eight hours of debate on each — without any direct challenges to western Nebraska projects.

The first three measures, all tapping regular state revenues and cash reserves, include a $50 million boost in state matching funds for industrial “rail parks” across Nebraska.

North Platte-area leaders have said those funds would enable Lincoln County’s proposed “rail park” outside Hershey to access $30 million in state help toward its construction and development.

Other projects in those bills include $53.5 million to plan the revival of the 1894 Perkins County Canal and fund a special committee’s $200 million request for a new Lake McConaughy marina and eastern Nebraska water projects.

Related bills to authorize the canal project (LB 1015) and the Lake Mac and water projects (LB 1023) were also on Wednesday’s agenda for possible second-round debate.

LB 1014, advanced 41-1 Wednesday evening, would tap Nebraska’s $1.04 billion share of federal COVID-19 funds for $20 million toward North Platte’s Sustainable Beef LLC project and $23.5 million toward permanent repairs to a tunnel on the Gering-Fort Laramie Canal.

The Sustainable Beef funds would help offset costs of building the planned North Platte meatpacking plant’s onsite wastewater treatment system.

The middle of the Gering-Fort Laramie Canal’s three tunnels collapsed in July 2019, cutting off more than 100,000 acres from irrigation water for a month until temporary tunnel repairs could be made.

The canal, which runs from Wyoming’s Goshen County into Scotts Bluff County, has awaited a permanent fix since.

State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, chairman of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee, explained Wednesday how his panel narrowed down more than $4 billion worth of ideas for spending the state’s American Rescue Plan dollars.

Lawmakers had to outline how their requests would meet Congress’ mandate that ARP spending be tied to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the Treasury later decides certain spending doesn’t meet that standard, it could require the money to be repaid with possible penalties, Stinner said.

“We did not want to have any clawbacks” that could punish either the state or those getting the money, he told lawmakers.

Appropriations Committee members then were asked to judge which ones best fit them for LB 1014. Their final list, Stinner said, maintained Gov. Pete Ricketts’ theme of “one-time money, one-time spend” for COVID-19 funds.

But only about 60% of Ricketts’ recommended ARP spending made it into the committee’s proposal, said fellow member Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard. The rest came from individual senators.

Erdman, North Platte Sen. Mike Jacobson and Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer engaged in Wednesday’s debate as other lawmakers tried to add or subtract from the committee’s lineup of ARP projects.

All three spoke against an amendment by Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt that would have redirected $20 million from a $47.7 million item to renovate and expand the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center at Grand Island.

Hunt sought to use that $20 million for additional post-pandemic support for Nebraska’s two food banks. Lawmakers earlier voted 43-0 to add $10 million to LB 1014 for that purpose.

She withdrew that amendment, promising to reintroduce it during second-round debate, after a broad array of senators said the Grand Island academy can’t wait any longer to be modernized.

It “has been at the bottom of the funding list for seven years,” said Bellevue Sen. Carol Blood, a Democratic candidate for governor. “This is an old problem that has been allowed to fester.”

“I appreciate Senator Hunt and the issue she’s trying to address,” Jacobson said. “I’m just concerned about the source of the funding.”

Brewer said he attended the Grand Island training center when the current campus was new 40 years ago. “A lot of the structures that were there then are still there now.”

But they haven’t been updated for modern needs, and it takes up to a year for local police departments and sheriff’s offices to place new recruits in training classes, he said.

“It makes it unmanageable to hire someone,” especially when recruits take other jobs rather than wait, Brewer added.

Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk said Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer had approached him to share the acute problems rural law enforcement agencies are facing in hiring new officers.

“When there’s five officers on the shift and they’re supposed to have eight, their safety’s compromised,” he said.