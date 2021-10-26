Gering grad speaks on importance of manufacturing jobs to local, state economy

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce President Bryan Slone spoke about the current state of manufacturing jobs in Nebraska during WNCC’s Manufacturing Day event.
Slone, a 1975 Gering High School graduate, spoke to a crowd of around 20 about the importance of manufacturing jobs in Nebraska.
“Manufacturing is either our first or second largest industry in the state. It drives a very large part of our GDP. One out of every 10 non-ag jobs is manufacturing. While it’s our fastest growing industry, through the pandemic, it will be our fastest growing industry coming out of the pandemic. It has a lot to do with our economic recovery and where Nebraska goes for the next decade,” he said.
Slone said a lot of people have a lack understanding of what constitutes a manufacturing job.
“It’s really important to spend some time not only strategizing, but raising the profile of manufacturing in the state,” he said. “Manufacturing really covers the gamut. We have thousands of open manufacturing jobs. Currently, everything from welders and operating line folks to accountants, finance and a lot of technology jobs in manufacturing right now. Manufacturing and agriculture are likely to be the two places where the greatest technology advances occur over the next decade,” Slone said.
People still hold on to antiquated views on what manufacturing jobs are making it hard to recruit workers for those jobs, Slone said.
“I think, in many respects, people have a vision of manufacturing like it was 50 years ago — it must be a dirty industry. That is not today’s manufacturing. If you go to plants today, there’s a lot of technology. There’s a lot of a lot of very sophisticated processes that go on. It’s really a terrific career opportunity for young people. The biggest challenge is simply getting parents and young people to have that experience and understand what those careers really look like,” he said.
Many manufacturing jobs also require some additional education.
“There are lots of manufacturing jobs anymore that are really about programming machines and operating machines, rather than actual physical production,” he said. “There’s a lot of science and math and computer skills needed. There’s this continual opportunity to grow in manufacturing with technical skills.”
Getting people into those manufacturing jobs is important for the economy locally and statewide, Sloan said.
“In every community in the state, manufacturing is going to be that leader in building the vitality of that community. That’s where the jobs are going to be. Not exclusively. They’re going to be in healthcare and other areas that are growing as well. But at the rate this industry is growing, manufacturing is always going to be important as it was when I grew up here 40 years ago. Manufacturing is the core of the economy, and so it’s really taking it to the next generation and adding technology. We want to attract high technology manufacturing,” he said.
Filling those open manufacturing jobs, though, has been a challenge with Nebraska having the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, Slone said.
“There’s probably no other industry that has a workforce issue greater than manufacturing,” he said. “We need thousands of people in our manufacturing sectors. That comes down to both attracting the young people who are already here to the field of manufacturing — which, frankly, pays at higher rates on average than other industries — and to recruiting people to the state. ... It really is a terrific opportunity for young people from a professional standpoint and for this community, which I love dearly, for bringing in high tech manufacturers”