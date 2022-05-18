 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gering grads go back to their elementary schools for graduation walk

Students at Northfield Elementary School congratulate Gering High School seniors taking part in the graduation walk at their former school on Wednesday, May 11.

On Wednesday, Gering High School seniors got to go back to the start of their journeys in education during the graduation walk.

At Northfield Elementary, Lucas Moravec walked through the halls of the school one last time as he prepares for graduation. Moravec said it was a surreal experience.

“It feels like just yesterday, we’re going to class (at Northfield)," he said, "and to see the kids coming up who are going to be in our place pretty soon — it’s a great feeling going through there and high-fiving all of them. They were pretty excited.”

Skyler Culver didn’t start at Northfield as a kindergartner, but he said the graduation walk was a special moment.

A student Northfield Elementary School sticks his hand out for a high five as he waits for Gering High School seniors who had attended Northfield to make their way down the hall as part of the graduation walk on Wednesday, May 11.

“I was only here for fifth and sixth grade, but walking through brought back memories,” he said.

Jacob Awiszus walked through his alma mater at Geil Elementary School for his graduation walk. It left him feeling a little nostalgic, he said.

“It gave me a little bit of deja vu walking through those halls again. It was very nice to see some of the same teachers that were there when I was there,” he said. “Some of my favorite memories of grade school were definitely out at recess with the same friends I still have today.”

Jacob Awiszus, a Gering High School senior, leads his fellow Geil Elementary School alumni through the halls of the school as they participate in the graduation walk on Wednesday, May 11.

Awiszus said he is grateful for the education he has received in the Gering school system.

“To me, (graduating) means that my adventure through Gering schools is finally over. I’ve loved every second I’ve spent in GPS and I am glad I never once switched out. GPS will forever have a place in my heart,” he said.

The graduation walk is one of the last events the seniors will participate in, having marked their last day of school on Monday, May 9. Gering’s Class of 2022 graduates Saturday, May 14, at 10 a.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater.

Awiszus has some words of wisdom for the students who greeted his class at Geil.

Gering High School seniors are congratulated on their upcoming graduation during the seniors' graduation walk on Wednesday, May 11.

“My advice to the kids in the halls is that they shouldn’t stress too hard about the future. I lived my life, so far, just one step at a time and I think I have turned out pretty good,” he said.

Mark Rein, Star-Herald, contributed to this report.

Lucas Moravec poses during a group photo of the graduating Gering High Schools seniors who attended Northfield Elementary School on Wednesday, May 11 in front of Northfield.
Carmelo Timblin, a senior at Gering High School, is greeted by students at Geil Elementary School during their graduation walk on Wednesday, May 11.
Gering High School senior Martha Unick leads her fellow graduates through the halls of Northfield Elementary School during their graduation walk on Wednesday, May 11.
Sydnee Winkler leads her fellow Gering High School seniors in their graduation walk at Geil Elementary School on Wednesday, May 11.
Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

