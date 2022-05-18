Gering grads go back to their elementary schools for graduation walk

On Wednesday, Gering High School seniors got to go back to the start of their journeys in education during the graduation walk.

At Northfield Elementary, Lucas Moravec walked through the halls of the school one last time as he prepares for graduation. Moravec said it was a surreal experience.

“It feels like just yesterday, we’re going to class (at Northfield)," he said, "and to see the kids coming up who are going to be in our place pretty soon — it’s a great feeling going through there and high-fiving all of them. They were pretty excited.”

Skyler Culver didn’t start at Northfield as a kindergartner, but he said the graduation walk was a special moment.

“I was only here for fifth and sixth grade, but walking through brought back memories,” he said.

Jacob Awiszus walked through his alma mater at Geil Elementary School for his graduation walk. It left him feeling a little nostalgic, he said.

“It gave me a little bit of deja vu walking through those halls again. It was very nice to see some of the same teachers that were there when I was there,” he said. “Some of my favorite memories of grade school were definitely out at recess with the same friends I still have today.”

Awiszus said he is grateful for the education he has received in the Gering school system.

“To me, (graduating) means that my adventure through Gering schools is finally over. I’ve loved every second I’ve spent in GPS and I am glad I never once switched out. GPS will forever have a place in my heart,” he said.

The graduation walk is one of the last events the seniors will participate in, having marked their last day of school on Monday, May 9. Gering’s Class of 2022 graduates Saturday, May 14, at 10 a.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater.

Awiszus has some words of wisdom for the students who greeted his class at Geil.

“My advice to the kids in the halls is that they shouldn’t stress too hard about the future. I lived my life, so far, just one step at a time and I think I have turned out pretty good,” he said.

Mark Rein, Star-Herald, contributed to this report.

