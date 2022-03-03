 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gering graduate named to York College Dean's list

YORK – York College has named 103 students to the fall 2021 dean’s list.

Among those named to the dean’s list is Hannah Splattstoesser, a 2020 graduate of Gering High School.

