Gering HAL students learn the science behind the Olympics

Around 50 Gering High Ability Learner (HAL) elementary students got the chance to shoot marshmallow rockets and build their own curling stones Monday, March 21. The students learned the science behind two Winter Olympic events led by extension educator Nathan Rice on Monday, March 21.

The two events the students got to recreate were curling and the biathlon. First, the 50-some students had to split up into teams of two or three to make up their own countries. They had to come up with their country’s name, colors, location, type of government and motto, and draw and color a picture of its flag.

Countries ranged from Kittenmania to Father Cane to Pandas Are Musical and Brave Land. After the students got their creative juices flowing, and learned a little about different types of government along the way, the newly formed countries learned about two different Olympic events and the science that goes into them.

For the biathlon, Rice said, “They’re going to … make marshmallow shooters, and then … they’re going to do a relay race where they’ll do activities, get all hyped up and then have to shoot and make those targets. It will be super fun. They’ll learn about their heart rates and how that you have to maintain posture and keep calm in order to shoot steady.”

As for the curling event, the students were given different materials to encase a pool ball in, and they had to figure out what the best method might be to make sure their stones would glide across the floor just the right distance.

“They’re going to learn about friction and how that affects the stones and how do you reduce friction, what are the different types of friction, what is the force you’re trying to change?” Rice said.

The idea for these Olympics-themed activities came from the extension educators during 4-H month in February, during which the Winter Olympics took place.

Rice said, “As an educator group across the Panhandle, (we) said we want to do an Olympic theme 4-H month.”

He said they originally came up with four different lessons that simulated the science behind different Winter Olympic events, but only did two with the Gering HAL students due to time constraints.

Rice said these activities help stimulate the HAL students’ minds and get them thinking outside the box.

“It seems like there’s not a lot of stuff out there for students that need to be pushed in their thinking,” Rice said. “So, I love just giving them a chance to really get outside their boundaries, meet new people and push them to think harder (and) have a chance to really expand their mind because a lot of times in school everyone’s held to the same level because you have to keep everyone at the same pace. And so, this is a chance to let them really shine and have some fun.”

