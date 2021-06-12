Gering High Ability Learners put on engineering caps for STEM camp.

When building their cars, the students had to make sure they had two wheels, two axles and a frame all made entirely out of food. Large sticky note pads covered the walls of the Extension Office room with all their notes, plans and ideas.

Students were coming up with all sorts of different ways to make sure their car moved, from cookie and rice cake wheels to pretzel and spaghetti noodle axles. Strands of Twizzlers bound one team’s frame while another glued theirs together with peanut butter. Some used Sour Patch Kids as their passengers, while one team made a Rice Krispie treat man.

After racing their cars, they had to come up with a poster board presentation to report their findings to their peers at the end of the day. While Rice didn’t make them eat their cars as he had to in college, there was definitely some snacking taking place throughout the day.

“I think you guys are eating a bigger snack than I thought,” he said with a laugh as students got caught sticking chocolate chips, Life Savers and crackers in their mouths. “There’s a fair amount of eating happening is all I can see.”

Overall, everyone seemed to enjoy the day-long project.