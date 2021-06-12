Gering High Ability Learners put on engineering caps for STEM camp.

Pretzel sticks, Nutter Butters, Rice Krispie treats, unboiled noodles, stalks of celery, Sour Patch Kids, dinner rolls, Life Saver gummies, baguettes and spray cheese were just a few of the tools Gering High Ability Learners (HAL) used to engineer their very own model food cars.
On Tuesday, June 8, Gering students who are part of the HAL program and going into the sixth through 10th grades were invited to participate in a day-long STEM camp at the UNL Extension Office.
Extension educator Nathan Rice led the activity, one that he did for an engineering class in college.
“The backstory is they have Thomas the Tank Engine — he is lonely and would like a son. So, they are going to make him a child who is sweet and smells good,” he said. “They’re going to make him a child food car.”
The students went through the entire engineering process, learning how to imagine, research, plan, create, test and do it all again. They worked in groups of two or three and had to come up with three designs to test.
“They’ll be judged on creativity, their presentation, distance, and then how durable it was,” Rice said.
They’ll test run their edible vehicles three times and average them together to get the distance and see how well the cars hold up.
When building their cars, the students had to make sure they had two wheels, two axles and a frame all made entirely out of food. Large sticky note pads covered the walls of the Extension Office room with all their notes, plans and ideas.
Students were coming up with all sorts of different ways to make sure their car moved, from cookie and rice cake wheels to pretzel and spaghetti noodle axles. Strands of Twizzlers bound one team’s frame while another glued theirs together with peanut butter. Some used Sour Patch Kids as their passengers, while one team made a Rice Krispie treat man.
After racing their cars, they had to come up with a poster board presentation to report their findings to their peers at the end of the day. While Rice didn’t make them eat their cars as he had to in college, there was definitely some snacking taking place throughout the day.
“I think you guys are eating a bigger snack than I thought,” he said with a laugh as students got caught sticking chocolate chips, Life Savers and crackers in their mouths. “There’s a fair amount of eating happening is all I can see.”
Overall, everyone seemed to enjoy the day-long project.
Director of student services Byron Olson even stopped by to check out the fun. He said the summer camp idea for HAL students was brought up by HAL director Angela Morris. He said since she had a connection with the UNL Extension Office already, it would be great to keep the kids learning while having gooey, sticky fun.
The High Ability Learners program is for students third through 12th grade at Gering Public Schools who have reached a certain test score on state testing, as well as keep good grades.
Olson said they continue to get bigger, with 135 students participating in the program across the district next fall.