Gering high ability learners teach robots new tricks
Gering high ability learners teach robots new tricks

High Ability Learners (HAL) students from all three Gering elementary schools learned basic coding using Ozobots on Monday, Oct. 25. The Courier's Olivia Wieseler captured the fun.

Gering library hosts STEM project for High Ability Learners
Gering high ability learners teach robots new tricks

Evan Essex turns on an ozobot during the coding activity at the Gering Public Library on Monday, Oct. 25.
Gering high ability learners teach robots new tricks

Brooklyn Brunz and Nateka Eble use critical thinking skills to figure out what causes the ozobot to change the color of its light during a coding activity with the AIM Institute’s Educational Opportunity Center at the Gering Public Library.
Gering high ability learners teach robots new tricks

Carlos Williams, the career tech navigator with AIM Institute’s Educational Opportunity Center out of Scottsbluff, helps Gunnar Vogal and Evan Essex solve a problem with their ozobot code on Monday, Oct. 25.
Gering high ability learners teach robots new tricks

Parker Zabel calibrates his group's ozobot to prepare it to take on the next code they create for it.
Gering high ability learners teach robots new tricks

Ella Bosche and Hayden Blodgett work together to code a path for the ozobot.
Gering high ability learners teach robots new tricks

Brayden Morris watches his ozobot closely to make sure it is following the sequence he and his teammates laid out for it during the STEM activity at the library on Monday afternoon.
Gering high ability learners teach robots new tricks

Nateka Eble places her group's code on the path for their ozobot. The activity required critical thinking, problem solving and use of the scientific process to figure out how to properly code for the ozobot.
Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

