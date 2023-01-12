Gering High School a state finalist in STEM contest

Gering High School has been selected as a state finalist in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest.

Solve for Tomorrow is a national competition that challenges U.S. public school students in grades 6-12 to explore the role science, technology, engineering and math can play in solving some of the biggest issues in their local communities.

This marks the sixth time Gering High School has been selected as a state finalist in the contest, and the school won the national prize in 2017. The students won for their creation of a drone herbicide spraying system to provide a cost efficient and effective alternative that reduces the amount of chemicals used and the amount of chemicals that seep into the water system.

This year GHS students focused on the cattle industry, seeking to create a cattle tag with GPS tracking to help ranchers manage cattle. They plan to build an app that will allow ranchers to see where their cattle are in pastures and receive notifications if they cross certain boundaries.

As a part of the next phase, students and sponsors at each of the state finalist schools will be asked to submit lesson plans detailing how their proposed STEM project will address the identified community issue.

“Our ongoing participation and success in the Solve for Tomorrow competition is such a sense of pride for our students, schools and community,” said district Superintendent Nicole Regan. “It is a great opportunity for students to focus on real-world problem solving while showcasing their classroom learning.”

In 2019, Samsung Executive Vice President David Steele visited Gering High School to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest and recognize the school’s academic excellence in the STEM field. During the visit, he announced GHS as the winningest school in the contest’s history out of a cumulative 20,000 entries.

For more information about the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, visit https://bit.ly/SamsungSFT.