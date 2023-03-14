Students at Gering High School will soon see expanded opportunities to build upon their success in STEM education. Project Lead The Way announced that Gering High School is being awarded a $16,000 grant to enhance the engineering career pathway.

Project Lead The Way Engineering encourages students to adopt a problem-solving mindset, engaging them in compelling, real-world challenges that help them become better collaborators and thinkers. Grant funds will be used for educator training and the purchase of curriculum and classroom resources.

"Our GHS engineering pathway is working to connect students to high skill, high demand careers in the community and this grant will help us to best equip our classrooms, students and teachers,” said Gering High School Principal Mario Chavez. "Mr. (Aaron) Pierce has brought great energy and enthusiasm to his STEM classes and continues to grow partnerships with businesses and inspire innovation among GHS students."