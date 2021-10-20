Gering High School crowns homecoming royalty

From left to right:

Ashlynn Palser is the daughter of Stephanie McConkey and Reed Palser. Palser is involved with the GHS Student Council as treasurer and is a member of LEO’s Club. Palser has played volleyball as a right side hitter and competed in track in various sprinting events. Palser plans on getting a teaching degree to teach elementary school students.

Jackson Schlothauer is the son of Mark and Karen Schlothauer. Schlothauer is involved with the National Honor Society and was part of the All-Conference football team. He is active in Gering High School football and plays varsity basketball. Schlothauer plans on attending the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and obtaining a DDS degree from UNMC College of Dentistry.

Sydnee Winkler is the daughter of Rick and Laurie Winkler. Winkler is involved with HOSA, Harmony, Gering Girls Athletic Association, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Student Advisory Committee. She has been on the POMS dance team for three years. Winkler has been a setter for volleyball, point guard in basketball and a member of the soccer team. She plans to get a degree in diagnostic medical imaging.