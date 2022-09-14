 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gering High School flight simulator clear for takeoff

The Gering High School aviation program is soaring to new heights with the recent installation of an advanced flight simulator.

Lance Wiese, the school’s flight instructor, said the Redbird MCX simulator is designed to provide the most realistic flying experience possible.

Gering High School flight simulator all clear for takeoff

Gering High School senior Justin Harsh (left) and flight instructor Lance Wiese demonstrated the capabilities of the high school’s new Redbird MCX flight simulator Tuesday. Wiese said it provided about the most realistic pilot training his aviation students could get.

“When you’re inside there and the visuals are going along with the feel, it definitely gives you the sense you’re in there for real,” he said. “Then the feedback and controls are priceless. … It’s a lot better to go in there and practice having a really bad day in an airplane and how you would respond than doing it for real.”

A trio of aviation graduates put the two-seat simulator together earlier this month. It has a panoramic screen, so users can view skies as if they were in a real cockpit. By selecting different airports, students can simulate lifting off and landing at virtually any airport on the planet without having to leave Gering.

“It’s a lot of fun for sure,” senior Justin Harsh said. “Definitely a good thing to buy, especially for this kind of class. … It’s good practice.”

Gering High School flight simulator all clear for takeoff

Within the new flight simulator, instructor Lance Wiese (right) can change the weather, wind speed and direction, and turbulence and cause mechanical problems at the push of a button on his phone. All these obstacles help his students learn how to be better, more versatile pilots.

He said the simulator will help him achieve his goal of becoming a private pilot.

Wiese and Harsh selected the skies of Scottsbluff and San Diego to demonstrate the capabilities of the simulator. Wiese said he can control several aspects of each experience from his phone, including changing the weather and wind speeds at the touch of a button.

“You can fail different parts (of the plane): avionics, flight controls. Here we’ll fail an engine,” Wiese said.

Gering High School flight simulator all clear for takeoff

Gering aviation student Justin Harsh (left) pilots a Cessna 172 through the skies over Scottsbluff in the newly-installed flight simulator at Gering High School.

With a tap to Wiese’s phone, one of Harsh’s engines puttered out, and he had to land on a runway with the handicap.

It’s important for students to learn how to fly in even the worst scenarios, Wiese said, in order to keep themselves and their passengers safe.

“We want to have safety as the bedrock of what we do here, and we’re banking on this to be great for that,” he said. “We haven’t crashed it hard. We were recommended by Redbird not to take it that far. (They) said it’d give you quite a jolt.”

Gering High School flight simulator all clear for takeoff

Flight instructor Lance Wiese has decades of flying experience and has been training aviation students in Gering since last school year.

Wiese added that he still didn’t want his students to become too reliant on their controls. Having an eye on the sky is important for all pilots, as there are some obstacles — such as other planes — that the simulator can’t show.

“My private pilot lessons were in Lincoln, Nebraska. My instructor took me up and taught me what all the gauges did, and the very first thing he did was pull out a sticky pad and cover all those up. He said, ‘It’s a beautiful day, look outside.’”

Some aviation students may never have flown a real plane before, but the simulated Cessna 172 can provide a helpful training ground. Students can take comfort knowing their co-pilot/instructor has decades of knowledge and experience as a pilot.

“At third grade I was hooked and knew I wanted to fly airplanes,” Wiese said. “I pursued it ever since third grade, flew for 20 years in the Navy, and have been flying ever since. What we are interested in is getting these kids exposed to aviation, and hopefully, it’s something they want to do.”

Since the aviation program started in the last school year, Wiese has trained students in flying both drones and planes with several different simulators. None, however, has been as detailed and immersive as the Redbird MCX.

Wiese acknowledged that some students wouldn’t want to have a career or hobby in flying but said others who might never have been interested will get the chance through the aviation program.

“We would love to not only get (students) excited in aviation but get them a license.”

A $500,000 FAA Workforce Grant helped fund the purchase of simulator.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

