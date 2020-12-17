Gering High School gears up for another run at Samsung Solve crown

No challenge is too much for the Samsung Solve It Gering High School team. This year, the nationally recognized group is taking on COVID-19.
Brett Moser, a science teacher at GHS and the project’s adviser, said he has applied for the 2021 Samsung Solve For Tomorrow competition, continuing what’s become a major point of pride for the GHS community.
“This project allows the students to be empowered by finding a way to help out their community. There are a lot of benefits to this for both the students and the community members that this project will impact,” Moser told the Gering Courier over email.
Gering has earned national recognition for its continued success in the competition. Samsung Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Affairs David Steel said in a 2019 press release that GHS was among the most winning schools in the country out of 20,000 entries over the last decade.
Gering’s success has also netted the program and school a good deal of cash. Samsung gave Gering schools a $10,000 grant last year in recognition of its success, according to the district. Gering has won over $300,000 in equipment during the three years of participation in the program.
“This contest has been monetarily beneficial to our school for a number of years now. This has allowed us to keep up to date with the scientific and technological devices that our school needs in order to help engage and prepare students for the incredibly STEM-oriented world that we live in today,” Moser said.
This year, Moser said the class is taking on the challenge of sanitization of personal protective equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said the class plans to build sanitization boxes for N-95 masks to help local emergency workers have clean equipment.
Currently, Moser has 12 students involved in the project, but expect that number to grow as the project advances.
“That number may grow as we get more into it and have to tap into some expertise of some other students,” Moser said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!