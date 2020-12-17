Gering High School gears up for another run at Samsung Solve crown

No challenge is too much for the Samsung Solve It Gering High School team. This year, the nationally recognized group is taking on COVID-19.

Brett Moser, a science teacher at GHS and the project’s adviser, said he has applied for the 2021 Samsung Solve For Tomorrow competition, continuing what’s become a major point of pride for the GHS community.

“This project allows the students to be empowered by finding a way to help out their community. There are a lot of benefits to this for both the students and the community members that this project will impact,” Moser told the Gering Courier over email.

Gering has earned national recognition for its continued success in the competition. Samsung Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Affairs David Steel said in a 2019 press release that GHS was among the most winning schools in the country out of 20,000 entries over the last decade.

Gering’s success has also netted the program and school a good deal of cash. Samsung gave Gering schools a $10,000 grant last year in recognition of its success, according to the district. Gering has won over $300,000 in equipment during the three years of participation in the program.