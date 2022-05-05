Gering High School history teacher Kristian Schank named Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction (copy)

Kristian Schank wasn’t always planning on being a history teacher. But when he took a 400-level Civil War class as a sophomore in college, he discovered his passion for the world of the past. He dropped out of engineering school at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City and pursued a degree in history education at Chadron State College.

Now, over a decade later, he seems to have made the right choice, having been selected as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by The National Society of High School Scholars. Schank, a 2004 alum of Gering High School and current history teacher for Gering, was nominated by a student for “outstanding dedication and commitment to excellence in the profession,” according to a press release.

“It’s been a rough couple of years in education, so I just was happy,” Schank said. “It’s always a nice thing to get an award like this. I’m not normally, terribly — I don’t pat myself on the back a whole lot, so it was kind of nice to actually see this.”

With a student having nominated him, the honor was that much sweeter, he said.

“It really meant a lot because I think … she (the student) was applying for a scholarship as well as this,” he said. “…Just the fact that she took all the time and effort to nominate me, as well — most kids, it’s a lot of work to apply for scholarships, so they would just do that and then probably call it good, but it was nice that she took the extra time and effort to do that.”

He must have had a strong impact on her, which isn’t too much of a surprise, as working with students is Schank’s favorite part of the job.

“My favorite thing about teaching … is building relationships with kids. That’s where I love being a teacher. That is so much fun to get to know kids and build relationships with them,” he said. “But then the other thing about teaching that I really like is when a kid 'gets' history. There’s that moment that always happens in the class and the kid who maybe has been struggling to understand what’s going on, and maybe it’s the topic; maybe it’s the timeline. Then all of a sudden they get it and that’s when it’s really cool.”

The part of Schank’s job that he loves is teaching his favorite subject. Schank teaches U.S. history, western civilizations, humanities, comparative religions and honors U.S. history, a dual credit course through Western Nebraska Community College. For him, history is the most important subject in school.

“At the beginning of the school year, (I tell) the students, ‘You can talk about how important math is or English or all that stuff, but if you don’t have history, guess what? You don’t have any of that,’” he said. “So, everything depends on that. And then I say, ‘It also tells us where we’re going and what to watch out for. We learned from history; we understand what sort of things we need to be aware of and what’s happening next. And especially when you start to really understand history and realize that things weave together, you can begin to make predictions based on future events and things like that.”

It’s through history that he is able to teach important life lessons to his students.

“I don’t usually say it (history) repeats itself, but it does rhyme,” he said.

