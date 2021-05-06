Gering High School hosts senior service day

Gering seniors left the classroom and flooded the community on Wednesday, April 28, to help out with various service projects from highway cleanup to bleacher raking.
It was the annual senior service day for Gering High School seniors, and they spent the majority of the morning helping to beautify their community.
“It was a lot more work than I thought we were going to do,” senior Tori Mannel, who helped cleanup Oregon Trail Park Stadium, said. “I was like, ‘Oh, we’re going to rake a few leaves and then go home.’ And then we got there, and it was a lot. It was two and a half hours of raking and raking. I got blisters.”
The day was organized by assistant principal and dean of students Mario Chavez. He said it was his first year being in charge, but he was glad to be a part of it.
“It’s important to let them realize that they (the students) can give back in various ways,” he said. “It also shows the community the students’ commitment to their community and that they care about their school, they care about the parks that they play in, they care about the facilities they use for various events.”
Chavez said he thought the day went off without a hitch. Many students came back to the school with their eyes opened to how they can make a difference in their community.
“If I wouldn’t have done that I wouldn’t have known how much work goes into fixing stuff like that. I didn’t realize Pioneer Field (Oregon Trail Park Stadium) would even look like that,” Mannel said. “Then we were power-washing things and raking it. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a lot of work.’ And it’s fixed every year. So I think it’s good that we got to see it.”
Lydia Connot, who also helped at the stadium added, “When you go to watch the baseball games in the summer and it looks all nice — I didn’t know what all went into that.”
After their morning of service projects raking leaves and picking up trash, the students headed back to the high school auditorium to send digital thank you notes to various school sponsors and partners who have played a role in furthering their education.
“It’s been a really challenging year for our district, and all schools in general, with the COVID stuff, so we really want to take this opportunity to say thank you to them, because we don’t always do that from the student perspective,” community engagement and Gering Public Schools Foundation director Jennifer Sibal told the students at the event. “I can tell you, one of the things that is really important to our community partners is to make sure that they are investing in you, and that you’re getting a great education here. And so hearing from you, as students, is going to mean a lot to these community partners.”
Sibal said she had teachers and staff submit names of people, businesses and organizations that have supported Gering Public Schools throughout the year. She then put them on slips of paper and handed one to three slips to each senior, who then sent individualized digital thank you notes. They sent a total of 125 “thank you postcards” into the community.
After “Operation Gering Gratitude,” seniors got a special lunch, and then lined up outside for their turn to drive drunk.
Not literally — the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office provided a drunken driving simulation using golf carts and special dizzying goggles that imitate the kind of impaired vision caused by drunkenness.
The deputies putting on the exercise said it was important for kids to understand the dangers of drunken driving, and this gives them hands on experience in a safe environment.
The day ended with some raffle prizes, but the best reward of all was probably the feeling after helping the community, a few students said.
“I think volunteering is important for seniors because we grew up here, and a lot of us haven’t done volunteer work before,” senior Emme Parker said. “So, it’s good to actually give back to the community that you grew up in.”