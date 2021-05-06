Gering High School hosts senior service day

“If I wouldn’t have done that I wouldn’t have known how much work goes into fixing stuff like that. I didn’t realize Pioneer Field (Oregon Trail Park Stadium) would even look like that,” Mannel said. “Then we were power-washing things and raking it. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a lot of work.’ And it’s fixed every year. So I think it’s good that we got to see it.”

Lydia Connot, who also helped at the stadium added, “When you go to watch the baseball games in the summer and it looks all nice — I didn’t know what all went into that.”

After their morning of service projects raking leaves and picking up trash, the students headed back to the high school auditorium to send digital thank you notes to various school sponsors and partners who have played a role in furthering their education.