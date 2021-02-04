Gering High School in the midst of mock trial season

That’s another change this year: the students don’t know the outcome of their trial competitions, and they won’t until the district finalists are announced. They can only guess how they’ve been doing based on judge comments, if they even get any.

“One of the judges for the blue team … left notes, and they were pretty vague,” sophomore Wyatt Soule said. “They didn’t tell us anything good or bad. We’re basically just guessing gut feeling on who’s won and lost, but we really have no idea.”

Mock trial sponsor Andy Stobel said that in the past, it used to be lots of work with little pay off until right at the end, when they would host a tournament with all the trial competitions close to each other. But this year, the trials are spread out among weeks, which has offered a little confidence boost, even if they are left in the dark in regard to their results.