Gering High School in the midst of mock trial season

Students at Gering High School are preparing to testify for Goldenrod High School student Chris Hall in an upcoming trial in which Hall allegedly was in possession of methamphetamine—unless the Nebraska State Bar Foundation decides they’ll testify against him days before the mock trial.
This week, Gering’s two mock trial teams are on bye week, but they are preparing for their third (and potentially final) trial next week, before finding out the results of which teams in the Panhandle will be going head to head in the district final.
These preparations include three student attorneys pairing up with three student “witnesses” to coach them to testify for or against imaginary Chris Hall, depending on what side of the trial they end up on. In past years, they’d flip a coin the day of the scheduled trial, but this year has seen some changes due to COVID, including knowing a few days ahead of time what side the attorneys would be arguing for.
All the trials are also done over Zoom, rather than in a courtroom. Sophomore Jada Schlothauer said that she was a little disappointed with that change, but overall, the season has been going well.
“Honestly, the courtroom is what makes it all, like, just amazing. It’s kind of hard to get into this year online, but I’ve been adapting,” she said. “I feel like we’ve been doing good considering of all the online, moving to online and stuff.”
That’s another change this year: the students don’t know the outcome of their trial competitions, and they won’t until the district finalists are announced. They can only guess how they’ve been doing based on judge comments, if they even get any.
“One of the judges for the blue team … left notes, and they were pretty vague,” sophomore Wyatt Soule said. “They didn’t tell us anything good or bad. We’re basically just guessing gut feeling on who’s won and lost, but we really have no idea.”
Mock trial sponsor Andy Stobel said that in the past, it used to be lots of work with little pay off until right at the end, when they would host a tournament with all the trial competitions close to each other. But this year, the trials are spread out among weeks, which has offered a little confidence boost, even if they are left in the dark in regard to their results.
“It’s (usually) just a long grind of definitely not instant gratification, and so they work and work and work with no reward insight. This year, it has helped to have some trials sooner in the season to give them motivation to keep working hard, and if we could do something like that every year, that would be nice,” he said. “Just to see them grow, to see them learn and stay excited about it throughout the season. That’s been encouraging, even if we don’t know what our win loss record is.”
Stobel said that the amount of work the students do for mock trial could almost be equated to a ninth class because of its academic rigor and how much of their own time students have to put in. Attorney coach Bell Island, who has been assisting Gering’s teams since 1999, added that while they only have a practice or two a week as a group, a lot of the preparation is taking the materials home to study and developing questions for the witnesses.
Despite the amount of work the extracurricular requires, students have said they enjoy the competitive aspect and wanted to see where they could take their team this year, since both of Gering’s teams ran against each other in last year’s district final to qualify for state.
“It’s pretty fun so far, definitely a new experience. It takes a lot of time,” sophomore Emily Coakley, who’s in her first year of mock trial, said. “It can be stressful, but that’s part of what makes it fun.”
For Stobel and Island, the life skills these students learn through this activity are priceless, even if none of them continue a career path in law.
“Because once the trial starts, we coaches are totally hands off. We have to sit in the back; we’re not allowed to communicate or we could get disqualified. So, there are no timeouts; they are on their own,” Stobel said. “That kind of independent, you know, ability to use critical thinking skills and public speaking skills—those are the kinds of things they’ll carry with them for a long time.”
Island added, “I just enjoy spending time with the students, helping them learn, not just trial skills, but also how to think. I think thinking is just critical for our ability to really go forward in life. And so, we’re teaching them how to think about problems, how to solve problems, how to come at it from different angles, how to organize it. … For me, it’s exciting to see how they come together and see their progression and growth.”