As part of the new aviation career pathway program at Gering High School, students had the opportunity to actually take flight on Saturday, Aug. 21, with local pilots from the EAA Chapter 608. In the classroom, students can use flight simulators and practice flying drones as they work toward FAA certifications.
Gering High School students take to the skies
