Gering High School to use EducationQuest grant funding to help more kids go to college

Schools will have the opportunity to support students’ post-secondary aspirations thanks to grant funding from EducationQuest. Schools across the state, including a couple in the Panhandle, received grant funding for the next four years.

Gering High School students will have more exposure and resources in their post-secondary education thanks to a $40,000 college access grant through the EducationQuest Foundation. The grant will be given in $10,000 installments over the next four years to help students with college applications, scholarships, dual-credit opportunities and even college visits.

EducationQuest College Access Grant recipients Bellevue West High School

Callaway High School

Cozad High School

Crawford Public Schools

Elba High School

Fremont High School

Gering High School

Kearney High School

Keya Paha County High School

Lawrence-Nelson Public Schools

Lewiston Consolidated Schools

Lincoln Northwest High School

Lincoln Southwest High School

Logan View Public Schools

Nebraska City High School

Northwest High School (Grand Island)

Omaha Bryan High School

Omaha North High School

Pawnee City Public Schools

Plattsmouth High School

Sidney High School

Scottsbluff High School

Southern High School

Wood River Rural High School

“The whole idea is to develop and support college access activities,” Gering counselor Rick Marez told the Gering Courier. “The goal is increase the number of students attending post-secondary education, whether that be a trade (school) or a college.”

The district learned GHS was awarded the grant in July. Twenty-three Nebraska High Schools also received college access grant funding, totaling $200,000.

Some of the limitations students have had were their lack of experience or lack of knowledge of opportunities, Marez said. While the grant comes with some limitations and requirements of how a percentage of the money is used, it will help all high school students.

Fellow GHS guidance counselors Amy Dunn and Ashley De Los Santos attended an EducationQuest training to learn about the percentage of the funds earmarked for transportation, food, supplies and campus visits.

“As a staff what we will do is work with EducationQuest and promote activities,” Marez said. “We’re still learning what we can pay for but we can provide some books, calculators and things that we would invest in and keep on campus for students who need them down the road. It’s a positive thing because there are kids who are ready to take some dual-credit courses or on campus but they just don’t have the means. If we can provide a book or some transportation, I think that’s going to be beneficial.”

A financial aid night is set for Monday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Gering High School auditorium.

“This is really targeted for that full, comprehensive look at financial aid, what to expect as senior parents – just navigating that whole scholarship, loan, FAFSA, work-study stuff,” GPS community engagement director Jennifer Sibal said. “Our partners at EducationQuest will be there that night, in addition to our school counselors.”

The college access funds will allow the school to offer snacks during the event as well.

“A lot of those things are in the evening, so we don’t want families to feel like they have to give up one thing over another. If we can provide a meal as well as some education, then that would be great.”

Other events planned later this fall are FAFSA day is Oct. 12 and Apply to College Day on Oct. 26 at GHS. Details about those events will be shared with families as the date approaches.

The grant can also support the cost of transportation for college visits and more dual-credit opportunities. The ability to offer students access to college campuses, outside of school-related functions will increase students’ exposure to post-secondary education institutions with the goal of opening a door for educational and career opportunities.

“Over the years, when we’ve gone to different conferences or activities and a student steps on to a college campus for the first time, they’re just blown away,” Marez recalled. “They have no idea what a campus looks like or that people are regular people. The more exposure they have, the better off they are.”

Seniors will have priority access to campus visits, but if juniors are interested they may be able to attend based on grant allocation restrictions. A benefit of this opportunity is allowing students to go on a campus visit with their friends.

The campus visits will mainly focus on the Nebraska colleges and universities, although there are discussions about neighboring states’ campuses.

“I think the more kids we can get exposed the better,” Marez said. “I think that’s the whole idea of the grant is to create those opportunities.”

The grant is another way GHS staff hopes to support students in navigating their path after graduation.

“We want kids to understand that it’s no expense to them. If we have a campus visit scheduled, we don’t want them to feel like they’re not going to have a meal or transportation. We want to provide that to make the best decision they can for themselves.”

Students are encouraged to visit with their counselor for more information about the resources available to them.

“For us as a district, the more we can expose kids the better off they’re going to be and the better decisions they can make,” Marez said.