Gering High School’s Bulldog Barkers hosted their speech invitational on Friday, Feb. 17, bringing in schools from across the area to compete and perform.

The schools competed in 10 events over the course of the afternoon and evening, all of which contributed to their overall score and ranking.

The Bulldog Barkers are in the middle of a highly successful season according to coach Tyler Thompson. The team has placed first in all but one of their competitions so far, and they have no plan to slow down any time soon.

“We’ve been really blessed this season; the kids are working hard,” Thompson said. “We’ve won every tournament but one, which we were runner up at by only 9 points to the defending state champion in class B.”

Thompson said that only a few weeks remain until district competition. The Barkers must place in the top three there to earn a spot at state, which will take place in Kearney in mid-March.

“This is the most stressful couple of weeks of the season for sure,” Thompson said.

The Bulldog Barkers’ success this season is largely thanks to their strong upperclassmen leadership, which Thompson believes is helping drive the entire team to be their best.

“We have a really big senior group, and they’ve been team leaders for the past four years,” he said. “They’re really trying to get back to state. We have unfinished business because we were runner up last year in class B, and I think they would like to repeat that success or even win the whole thing.”

The team’s underclassmen are also pulling their weight though. Thompson said that many of the sophomore performers have really pushed themselves in order to compete in multiple events this season.

“We have quite a few kids that are stepping up and triple entering. They’re doing three events and medaling in all three. They’re working really hard,” Thompson said. “All across the board it’s a team effort. Even freshmen are on the varsity squad, getting us team points, and doing great things for us.”

Gering’s speech program has a long history of success, and Thompson said that speech as an activity has a unique way of helping students find their own voice.

“Many kids find that they have something valuable to say, and people listen. I think it gives kids the opportunity to showcase their talents, ideas and opinions. I’ve had so many kids over the years whose lives have been positively impacted by speech in terms of confidence,” he said.

For the full results from Gering’s Speech Invitational, visit bit.ly/Bulldogspeech.

Gering Speech Invite results Team sweepstakes 1. Gering High School 284 2. Scottsbluff High School 121 3. Bridgeport High School 97 4. Perkins County High School 97 5. North Platte 84 Duet Acting 1. Kaitlyn Peterson and Wyatt Soule, GHS 2. Ava Osborn and Marlowe Osborn, SHS 3. Dominic Marostica and Mason Barrett, GHS Entertainment Speaking 1. Ella Thomas, GHS 2. Kalli Bridge, Alliance 3. Hanna Berry, Bridgeport Extemporaneous Speaking 1. Guri Hayer, GHS 2. Max Schlothauer, GHS 3. Natalie Peterson, GHS Informative Speaking 1. Gavin Smith, Perkins County 2. Ella Thomas, GHS 3. Maddie Seiler, GHS Oral Interpretation of Drama 1. Claire Linders, Katie Eckhardt and Tegan Rice, Bridgeport 2. Lily Kadolf, Max Schlothauer, Regan Fuller, Sam Martindale and Zephaniah Henderson, GHS 3. Cayden Carrasco, Dru Weimer, Duncan Carrasco and Krish Ganesan, Sidney Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose 1. Drew Leisy, Bridgeport 2. Naomie Elliott, Chadron 3. Hannah Boyd, GHS Oral Interpretation of Poetry 1. Leah Polk, SHS 2. Regan Fuller, GHS 3. Natalie Carattini, Chadron Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose 1. Aphia Boyd, GHS 2. Haily Koenen, South Platte 3. Wyatt Soule, GHS Persuasive Speaking 1. Maddie Seiler, GHS 2. Gavin Smith, Perkins County 3. Eli Busick, Perkins County Program Oral Interpretation 1. Kaitlyn Peterson, GHS 2. Katie Eckhardt, Bridgeport 3. Paige Fisher, SHS