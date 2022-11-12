Gering High School's Harmony approaches 50th anniversary

Gering High School’s show choir, Harmony, is approaching its 50th anniversary under new leadership.

Andrea Tritt took the reins of Harmony from Shelly Muggli at the start of the group’s 49th season, becoming only the third director to lead the choir since its founding in 1973 by Duane Stukesbery, who ran the show for over 30 years.

Tritt, who has transitioned from teaching first grade at Lincoln Elementary, has a history in music education. She previously taught music at St. Agnes Elementary and is excited to dive into her new role at the high school level.

“It is a totally different ballgame,” she said. “I get to (teach) one of those classes that the students really enjoy. And it’s not just teaching classes, there are all of these extra things I get to do that come along with the job.”

One of those extra opportunities is directing Harmony, and Tritt said that she is not taking any of its decades of tradition and pride for granted. She is seeking to learn all that she can about the group’s history so that she can better understand and lead.

“I’m still looking to learn a lot about Harmony,” said Tritt. “I’m talking to people who’ve been in it, learning about the traditions and the things that they do.”

One of Tritt’s favorite things about being involved with Harmony is seeing how excited some students are to continue a family tradition of singing and dancing in the choir.

“We’ve got some second-generation members whose parents were in Harmony, and we’ve also got one third-generation member. His grandpa was in, his mom was in, and he’s in.”

According to Tritt, even those who are not related by blood have formed lasting friendships and connections through membership in the choir.

“They have this family type of mentality,” said Tritt. “Even years after they’ve been out, they still contact each other and hang out, they do reunions every ten years, and a lot of people are really involved.”

As for this year’s Harmony class, Tritt said that the senior Harmony members have been especially helpful during her transition into the role of director.

“In early summer I had a senior meeting,” she said. “We have ten seniors this year, and they’re all great kids and great singers. I talked to them to find out where they left off, where they wanted to go, what kinds of things they wanted to do this year.”

The seniors helped Tritt select the songs that Harmony is performing this year, most of which are from musicals: “Opening Up” from Waitress, “Another Day of Sun” from La La Land, “For Good” from Wicked, and “I Lived” by OneRepublic.

Harmony’s biggest event of the year is Old West Choir Fest, which took place in Scottsbluff on Saturday, Nov. 5. Harmony received a gold ranking and took the top spot in the 4-A Division, earning them a place in the finals. Despite not taking one of the three top spots, Tritt said that her group performed exceptionally well.

“I picked challenging music, they got challenging choreography, a new director … it was a lot thrown at them, and it was well received. I thought our show was great,” said Tritt.

The community will get another chance to see Harmony perform at their holiday show in December, followed by another show choir competition in Imperial in the spring.

Tritt said that she hopes to put together a special celebration for Harmony’s 50th anniversary, and the group will be able to share more details about such an event in the spring.