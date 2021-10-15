 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gering homecoming festivities begin
0 comments

Gering homecoming festivities begin

{{featured_button_text}}

Gering celebrated homecoming with a parade and pep rally on Tuesday night, despite the cold and rainy weather. The Courier's Olivia Wieseler captured some of the fun. 

Gering homecoming festivities begin

Gering softball players attempt to hang on to each other's hands while sliding underneath each other's legs during a homecoming pep rally game on Tuesday night.
Gering homecoming festivities begin

Kaitlyn Peterson bangs on the bass drum along with the Gering pep band as they welcome Gering Bulldog fans into the gym after a cold and wet parade.
Gering homecoming festivities begin

Eli Thompson fist bumps Brylee Dean as he announces her as one of the homecoming queen candidates.
Gering homecoming festivities begin

Aiden Bell holds up a fathead of one of his friends during the homecoming pep rally at Gering High School.
Gering homecoming festivities begin

Lucas Moravec looks for a person in the crowd to throw a free t-shirt to during the homecoming pep rally on Tuesday night.
Gering homecoming festivities begin

The Gering POMS and cheerleaders lead the crowd in the Bulldog Fight Song to wrap up an "electrifying" pep rally.
Gering homecoming festivities begin

Madi Ray dances to the POMS/senior boys' dance routine at the homecoming pep rally.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News