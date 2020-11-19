Gering hosts One Act competition without an audience

Gering High School hosted the One Act Western Conference on Saturday, Nov. 14 although the affair was greatly reduced from normal years.
Four high schools, including Gering, Alliance, Sidney and Chadron competed for judges’ comments. No audience was allowed to participate, according to Gering spokesperson Jennifer Sibal.
One Acts are short plays, lasting between 15-30 minutes, where the student-cast must assemble a set, perform the play and dismantle the set before a panel of judges. Like other school activities, there are conference tournaments, district tournaments and a state tournament.
At the One Act Western Conference over the weekend, Chadron received the highest marks, followed by Sidney, Gering, and Alliance, respectively. Chadron’s Kennedy Stack received the best actress honor while Gering’s Wyatt Soule was named the best actor of the festival.
“In a year where there have been a lot of questions and uncertainties, these students were so thankful to be on stage and get to tell the stories they have been working so hard on,” Gering One Act Coach and teacher Jennifer Dillinger said in a press release.
This year’s conference tournament wasn’t Dillinger’s idea of a normal year.
“This year has been so very strange for pretty much every school,” Dillinger said.
For one, the Gering High School science teacher said students read lines in masks.
“It’s been good for our kids to have to learn how to overcome,” Dillinger said. “They’re learning to project sound through the mask effectively.”
It’s also been difficult to maintain a cast, Dillinger said. During Saturday’s performance, five students were at home quarantined.
“Our understudies have gotten a workout,” she said. “It’s been a little bit crazy.”
Overall, Dillinger said there’s been a lot of uncertainty about how and if performances will be able to continue. But despite the uncertainty, Dillinger said the goal remains the same. That is, ensure the actors have a chance to perform. If that means restricting who can view the show, then so be it. But performing without an audience is a challenging task.
“Theater kids want to perform,” Dillinger said.
While no fans or community members were allowed to watch the performance, Dillinger said they managed to fill some seats by having the other teams sit in the theatre. She said they weren’t allowed to mingle and had to sit on opposite ends of the theater. They also had to use separate doors when leaving the building.
“My students were doing a comedy and they’ve had to practice all season with nobody but me cackling at them,” she said. “They had a lot of fun performing and hearing some actual laughter.”
Looking ahead, Dillinger said the district competition is currently scheduled for the week of Nov. 30. They were scheduled to perform in Lincoln for the district competition. However, that prospect is increasingly daunting as the pandemic in the state worsens.
“The goal has always been to keep it in person, if possible,” Dillinger said.
But if that can’t happen, Dillinger said they’d submit a recorded performance.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!