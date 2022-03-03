Gering Junior High competes at Western NE Middle-Level Music Contest

SCOTTSBLUFF — Instrumental music students from Alliance Middle School, Bluffs Middle School and Gering Junior High School participated in the 18th Annual Western Nebraska Middle-Level Music Contest on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Judges Gary Hall (Loveland, Colorado), Randy Raines (Gering), Austin Sailors (Mitchell) and Michael Stephens (Chadron) were asked to offer encouragement and advice to help the young musicians improve as players.

In this type of contest, players are judged on several criteria: articulation, balance/blend, dynamics, interpretation/style, intonation, literature, note accuracy, phrasing, posture, rhythm, technique, tempo and tone quality as well as appearance, behavior and stage presence.

The judges use the following scale:

• Division I - SUPERIOR

• Division II - EXCELLENT

• Division III - GOOD

The Final results for the Gering Junior High Band under the direction of Natalie Prokop were as follows:

Solos/Small Ensembles (15 TOTAL):

6th Grade: 2 superiors; 7th grade: 5 superiors, 2 excellents; 8th grade: 6 superiors

Large Ensembles:

7th Grade Concert Band, excellent; 8th Grade Concert Band, superior