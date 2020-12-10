Gering Junior High goes online after water main break

The Gering Junior High School moved online after officials discovered a water main break was worse than previously realized.

The announcement came late Monday afternoon and after a previous announcement on Friday that the school would be closed Monday to address the problem.

“The replacement of the water main must be completed before students can be safely allowed back into the building,” Gering Public Schools spokeswoman Jennifer Sibal said in a press release. “Currently, occupancy is not permissible since the water and boilers are turned off.”

Sibal also said the “major leak” caused additional issues in and around the north gym area.

“Repairing the leak in the line will provide further opportunity to assess the overall damage to the building,” Sibal said.

While instruction for the week will continue online, the school building remained open to enable students to retrieve belongings. Students can also retrieve lunch from Gering High School. More information about lunch pick-up and rescheduled events can be found at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1rwwwDm2mm1dxyKp7m0IowEauJwUzDJguDCsptN7KL6o/edit