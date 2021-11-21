Gering Junior High hosts Veterans Day program for veteran relatives

Emotions were running high at Gering Junior High School Thursday, Nov. 11, during the annual Veterans Day program. Students with relatives who’ve served in the military got up in front of their peers to honor their fathers, mothers, aunts, uncles and grandparents with emotional hugs and expressions of gratitude for their service to the country.

Prior to the familial honors, the program opened with "The Star-Spangled Banner," the national anthem, sung by the eighth grade choir. Then Principal Shawn Seiler welcomed veteran Philip Eckerberg, a sergeant with the Scottsbluff Police Department, to the podium to share some of his experiences in the service.

However, Eckerberg was going to do something slightly different than, perhaps, what many veterans usually do when they speak at programs such as these.

“I’m not going to tell war stories today. Instead, I’m going to tell you about being a veteran,” he said. “…Several years after I was discharged, my father bought me this hat — it has a symbol of the 25th Infantry Division on it. First time I wore this hat out, something happened to me. A stranger walked up to me on the street and said, ‘Thank you for your service.’ I did not know how to respond to that or what to say back to him.”