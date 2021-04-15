Gering Landfill to host free dump days

Gering Landfill offers extended hours and days

GERING – The Gering Landfill will host free dump days (with utility bill) for Gering, Mitchell and Lyman residents on the dates/times shown below. This event is for residential customers only (not commercial customers). The landfill is located at 200531 W. U St. in Gering. Those who wish to participate are required to show their utility bill and driver’s license. Driver’s licenses must match the utility bill. The landfill will take up to four tires per costumer. Electronics should be taken to Environmental Services in Scottsbluff during regular business hours; electronics will not be accepted during Free Dump Day.

The Gering Landfill will also offer extended hours on the dates shown below. Extended hour dump days are for residential customers only, not commercial customers. Non-Gering residents wishing to utilize the extended hours will be charged regular landfill rates for disposal.

Gering residents may use their City of Gering utility bill for one free dump pass per month with a standard size pickup bed (4x8) or 8” trailer load of garbage.

Saturday Dump Days: Saturday, April 24, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Saturday, May 22, 2021 - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturday, June 26, 2021 - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Extended Hours: Thursday, April 15, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 29, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 13, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 27,6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 10, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 24, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.