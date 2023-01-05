Gering Library Director Christie Clarke highlights building, programming refresh for 2023

Traveling over 1,600 miles, Christie Clarke arrived in Gering, Nebraska, looking for new opportunities. She had worked in education as an elementary teacher in the Carolinas for 15 years, but she was eager to find a way to educate youth outside the confines of a classroom.

Then she saw an advertisement in the Star-Herald for a part-time library assistant at the Gering Library. Now 14 years later, Clarke rose through the ranks as public services and youth services librarian and now serves as the library director, effective April 1. While her role has changed from engaging with library patrons and youth through programming to now facilitating program development with her staff, her focus on serving the community remains.

“I like what public libraries stand for and being at the helm of that,” she said. “I went back to grad school in 2017 because I knew that in the library world, I would need to get my master’s degree to become a director.”

Throughout her tenure at the library, Clarke found that her love for teaching youth carried over at the library as she engaged with youth, without the challenges of the education field.

As the library director, Clarke became a City of Gering department head, which has allowed her to connect with fellow department leaders and be a driver in moving the city forward.

“Being a department head in the city now has been fun and challenging because it is new,” she said. “My new coworkers and new peers, it’s been really fun getting to know them. They work really well as an admin team, so I was pleasantly surprised getting that support from them. They truly have the citizens at heart. They really want to do the best they can for the city, and I like being a part of that.”

In her new role, Clarke has overseen a library refresh, which involved repainting the interior walls and reimagining the spaces to incorporate youth, tween, teen and adult resources.

“We created a new teen and tween space,” she said. “Our library is really a destination for generations. We want all ages to have access to everything that we have to offer.”

The library’s collections were rearranged, offering every age a space in the library. The children’s area is downstairs where the community room used to be and features green, orange and blue colored walls, a collection of books, toys and STEM activities. Educational programming activities will be on a rotating schedule throughout the new year, similar to interactive exhibits. The children’s space will have a Beam Projection System. There is one out at the Elite Center. The system will project kinesthetic games onto the floor that gets kids moving. They are waiting for the Beam company to find a local company to do the installation.

“We just want our caregivers and parents to be able to come to the new children’s space because it’s free, educational and fun,” she said.

The community room abuts the children’s area and offers the public a space to hold meetings for social, work and educational purposes.

Clarke applied for a Library Services and Technology Act grant and just learned they were awarded the grant. With those funds, the library is purchasing an owl projection system that comes with a laptop and television. The public is encouraged to call the library to reserve the space.

The teen zone, for ages 13 to 18, will be furnished with three new chairs, a rug and table with a charging station, after the Gering Public Library Foundation received a $2,361.70 donation from Johnson Entities, who operates Gering’s McDonald’s. Beside the teen area is the tween zone, for ages eight to 12.

Youth Services librarian Kira Perez wrote and received a youth grant in excellence from the Nebraska Library Commission. The grant allows the library to set up a makerspace with a cricket, a button maker, a T-shirt press, a book binding machine and tinker kits.

“One of the things we are wanting to do with our teens is to launch a new TAG (Teen Advisory Group),” Clarke said. “We’ve had one in the past called TAB (Teen Advisory Board), but we are updating it and Kira is going to take it in a new, fresh direction.”

The library is also expanding the Lego Club by offering a tinker kit program once a month for youth ages 8 years and older. All children can participate in Lego Club every Wednesday from 3-4 p.m.

The renovations are still ongoing, but the major projects of the refresh of paint and book rearranging took place in November. Clarke said fellow city employees pitched in to move bookshelves and books with library staff over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Right before Thanksgiving, we closed the library for several days,” Clarke told the Gering Courier. “One of those days, departments in the city all pitched in and came over here. They physically did the moving – all of the bins, bookcases and the books.”

Some library staff returned after the Thanksgiving holiday to get the books ready for the reopening.

The updates will be unveiled alongside new programming in February, although the public is welcome to visit the library in the meantime. The next phase of the refresh will update the lighting throughout the building to LED lights.

The Gering Library saw a lot of change during 2022 and with Clarke at the helm, more change is on the horizon as the staff work to offer programming and services to meet the needs of all their patrons in imaginative ways.