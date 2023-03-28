The Gering City Council heard annual reports from the Gering Public Library and Gering Public Library Foundation at its regular meeting on Monday evening, including an update on the end of the foundation’s efforts to purchase the former Department of Health and Human Services office building in downtown Gering.

Gering Public Library Foundation president Charles Lieske explained to the council the purpose behind the organization’s founding in 2019.

“Our goal was to support the library, but our main goal really was to provide a new building for the citizens of Gering,” he said. “As we’ve talked about before, for more than 30 years the city has known — through studies and through planning — that the current spot is insufficient for the needs of a community of this size, and the current building is not expandable.”

In conjunction with this statement, Lieske delivered evidence from donor behaviors that back up the public’s lack of interest in continuing to spend money on the current library facility. He said donors show far more enthusiasm for financially supporting a new library location than for projects involving permanent improvements to the current building.

When the former DHHS building at 1600 10th St. became available for purchase, the foundation began investigating whether it could serve as a new location for the Gering Public Library. Lieske said the location seemed ideal due to a vocal desire for the library to remain in downtown Gering in addition to having ample parking and square footage.

“We felt like an opportunity like this would not come along very often, if ever again,” he told the council.

At the city’s request, the foundation explored partnerships with several other entities that could benefit from sharing space and financial responsibility for the potential new library building. Eventually, a plan was developed in which the foundation would have covered the purchase price of the building, costs to maintain the building for two years, architect fees and renovation costs, in addition to providing an endowment to the city when ownership of the building was transferred to cover additional maintenance costs.

“Based on feedback we received, we believed that there was a supermajority of the council that supported the plan,” Lieske said. “So we moved forward with our offer to the county for the purchase of the building. The county returned to us with a counteroffer, and, at that time, we were asked by the city to pause negotiations. After the pause, we were informed that it now appeared that a supermajority of the council was now in opposition to the plan, and it appeared that a majority of the council would not accept the building even if it were gifted in a renovated state with an endowment.”

Lieske said that the county has since moved forward with another buyer, and that the funding sources secured by the foundation for the purchase are unwilling to spend money on further support of the current library building. This means that another location must be found in order to secure private financial support.

Lieske said that future plans for the Gering Public Library Foundation are unclear, and that the foundation would have to consider their next steps as the year unfolds.

“From our perspective, we don’t believe that we’re going to be able to offer anything more than we already have, which is a fully renovated building with an endowment,” he said. “So as a group we’re going to be spending the beginning of 2023 reevaluating what direction we’re going to go.”

The Gering Public Library’s own annual report, presented by outgoing board president Tracy Henderson and incoming president Jeff Kelley, detailed the library’s current standing in the community, including its number of registered borrowers, annual visitors and more.

The Gering Public Library has 7,256 registered borrowers and received over 30,000 visits throughout 2022. Over 4,000 of those visits were for computer use. In addition, 163 groups reserved the library’s community room in 2022, and the library hosted 165 programs, most geared toward children.

One of the library’s programs is Adult Learners at the Library, which is a partnership with the Office of Human Development and ESU 13. According to Kelley, that program and many others currently cannot be conducted within the library itself due to the facility’s limitations.

“Most of the programs are held here in the council chambers because the library doesn’t have adequate ADA accessibility for large groups,” he said.

Henderson said the library’s collection comprises more than 30,000 items, most of which are printed books. But e-books, audiobooks, magazines and videos are also included.

The library’s report also highlighted additional services, including assisting the elderly with technology use, aiding in job searches, helping Scotts Bluff County residents access the internet and providing a place for residents to study, shop and read.

“Libraries are changing, they’re not just print anymore. And our library is currently changing the medium, because people are always going to need access to information,” Henderson said.

Mayor Kent Ewing addressed Lieske after the reports, expressing interest in some of the information that was presented.

“I appreciate the report," he said. "I learned a few things tonight that I hadn’t heard before, so that’s something we’ll discuss on further information."

The next meeting of the Gering City Council be Monday, April 10, at 6 p.m. at Gering City Hall, 1025 P St.