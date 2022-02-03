 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gering Library Foundation to hold annual meeting
0 Comments

Gering Library Foundation to hold annual meeting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gering Public Library
Olivia Wieseler/Star-Herald

GERING - The public is invited to attend the Gering Library Foundation’s annual meeting, which will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 4 p.m. in the city council chambers. The foundation will discuss matters related to the new library, among other topics.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News