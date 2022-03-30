Gering Library hosts open house and book sale

Stop by the Gering Library April 6 from 5-7 p.m. for snacks and a chance to run into friends.

“It has been over two years since our last Holiday Open House. This new Spring Fling will be a fun chance to kick off our book sale and socialize a little too,” said Friends President Lisa Walter. “The book sale will be open in the Community Room during our Spring Fling Open House.”

The Friends of the Gering Library book sale will be April 7-16 in the Community Room during regular library hours, Monday through Thursday. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are setting up a limited number of tables again and as the sale goes on, we will replenish the book selection, so come back through the ‘book buffet’ more than once,” Friend Carol Enderle said.

Hardcover books are 50 cents, paperback books are 25 cents and DVDs, LPs and audio books are 50 cents each.

If you renew your Friends membership during the sale, you may select a free book. Friends of the Gering Library memberships are $5 annually. For more information contact the Gering Public Library at 308-436-7433 or gpl@geringlibrary.org.