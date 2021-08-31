Gering Library rolls out new programs, projects

A new monthly program for individuals with developmental disabilities is coming to the Gering Public Library, and it began Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The idea for the program has been in the back of public services librarian Sherry Preston’s mind for a few years now, but recently came to the forefront when a disabilities group came to visit the library every so often.

“I think part of what they want to do is get people out in the community,” she said. “It just seemed like when they came to the library, I always wished we could do something more for them, than just get them books or whatever. … So I thought, well, let’s see if we can work together.”

Preston heard a talk from a Coloradan librarian about a similar idea at their library a couple years back, and thought it would be a great idea to implement at Gering’s library. After some planning and coordination with the Office of Human Development, she managed to get a monthly program together.

“I came up with some ideas and visited with the people at the Office of Human Development,” she said, “and they said, ‘Oh, that sounds like a great idea.’”