Gering Library rolls out new programs, projects

A new monthly program for individuals with developmental disabilities is coming to the Gering Public Library, and it began Wednesday, Aug. 25.
The idea for the program has been in the back of public services librarian Sherry Preston’s mind for a few years now, but recently came to the forefront when a disabilities group came to visit the library every so often.
“I think part of what they want to do is get people out in the community,” she said. “It just seemed like when they came to the library, I always wished we could do something more for them, than just get them books or whatever. … So I thought, well, let’s see if we can work together.”
Preston heard a talk from a Coloradan librarian about a similar idea at their library a couple years back, and thought it would be a great idea to implement at Gering’s library. After some planning and coordination with the Office of Human Development, she managed to get a monthly program together.
“I came up with some ideas and visited with the people at the Office of Human Development,” she said, “and they said, ‘Oh, that sounds like a great idea.’”
While the program is open to the public, it is geared toward individuals with developmental disabilities, specifically ages 21 and up. Preston said that the Office of Human Development would send about 15 people per program, reaching out to individuals they serve to see who might be interested in participating.
The month of August and September will focus on the theme of apples and nutrition. Preston said the program would include the reading of a book, a speaker, a craft and some apples to snack on. Future themes include spiders and snow.
Preston’s program is just one of a number of other projects the library is starting up this fall. Teen librarian Lexi Tallmon will be starting up a bi-monthly teen book group called “Shelf Awareness.”
“We had so much fun at our summer reading book discussions, I wanted to continue them throughout the year,” Tallmon said in the Gering Public Library newsletter. “We can supply books and reminders. Snacks are provided, and ideas are welcome.”
The group will meet every other month from 5-6 p.m. in the library community room. The first book will be “Bridge to Terabithia” by Katherine Paterson and discussed on Sept. 24.
Aside from programs for the public, the library is also working on a preservation project. A few weeks ago, the library shipped off Gering High School yearbooks dated as far back as 1946 to Oklahoma Correctional Industries in Lexington, Oklahoma to digitize and preserve every page.
OCI has been offering a free yearbook project to all libraries, high schools, alumni associations and historical preservation groups across the nation, including 117 participants from Nebraska. The project includes digitizing yearbooks from the years 1950-1988 for free, with additional charge for any yearbooks outside the date range.
Preserving this history seems only fitting to do this year, as the Gering Public Library will be celebrating 101 years of being a public library. The anniversary, which is on Oct. 2, will be commemorated with a special fundraising event that will go towards expanding — or remodeling or building new — the library.
“Who knows what the future will bring?” Preston said in the monthly newsletter.
The event is a red tag sale, which is similar to the red tag sale that took place on Oct. 2, 1920 to celebrate the library becoming a public one. Supposedly, the red tags were to mark individuals safe from holdups and charming young bandits. This year, tags will be sold during the week of Sept. 25-Oct. 2 on the Gering Public Library Foundation website at gplfoundation.org. The cost will range from $1.01 to $101 and the tags will hang with your name on it.
As fall kicks into gear, the Gering Public Library is staying busy with its numerous programs and projects. To learn more about what’s coming up at the library or how you can get involved, visit its website at gering.org/departments-services/gering-public-library.