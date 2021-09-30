Gering library's 101st birthday proves libraries' critical role in communities

On Dec. 6, 1895, the Gering Women’s Literary Club was formed. The members spent the next couple decades donating and collecting all kinds of books, to create an informal library, run by the members, who took turns serving as volunteer librarians.
As their collection of books grew, the club needed a bigger place to store it. They found its home in the Gering Irrigation District Office in 1920. On Oct. 2 of that year, the library officially became public, birthing what Gering citizens know today as the Gering Public Library.
While the library has changed and moved multiple times since then, its principles have not. No matter what era they’re in, “libraries are essential to civilization,” Gering Library Board member Mary Robinson said.
Libraries might look different over the years, but that doesn’t make them any less important, according library board and library foundation board member Stephan Kaminski.
“I know people say that the library doesn’t provide the service that today’s society needs, but I think the library has evolved from 101 years ago,” he said. “Look at what it looks like now, … and we’ve seen (its evolution) for the last 101 years.”
That’s why the Gering Public Library is celebrating its 101st birthday this Saturday, Oct. 2. For many patrons of the library, lasting 101 years is a testament to its vitality to the community.
“I think it’s a wonderful milestone, and it’s a tribute to the citizens of Gering that we’ve kept the library alive and well for these 100 years,” Robinson said.
To celebrate the occasion, the Gering Library Foundation has been hosting a “Red Tag Sale” since Sept. 25 to fundraise for the future of the library, whether that is in a brand new building, a new location or a renovated space.
Library director Diane Downer said the plans and fundraising for the project had been put on hold for the last year and a half or so due to COVID, and this event has been helping the foundation get back to the project.
“The foundation is what’s putting this on … to just help to raise some money to kind of get back into fundraising,” she said. “With COVID, we’ve been kind of quiet. … It (the money raised) could be a new building, could be something expanding or renovating here in this building. It’s just whatever they determine their needs are.”
The Red Tag Sale plays on a similar event that took place on Oct. 2, 1920, the very day the library became public. According to a press release from the library, “red tags were sold to be worn by people upon their ‘manly or womanly front’ to protect themselves from holdups and charming young bandits, according to the Oct. 2, 1920, Gering Courier.”
To commemorate the date, the library is selling red tags for donations anywhere from $1.01 to $101. Purchased tags are on display at the library. Library Foundation Board President Charles Lieske said the funds from this event will be put to good use.
“The folks that are a part of (the foundation board) are just working so hard to make sure that we are doing the best we can for not only having good facilities, but having good programming, and part of what we want to do with the money that we’re raising is just ensuring that that programming can move forward because we’ve got the right space and the right resources to do that,” he said. “So, if people are able to come in and help us by getting one of those red tags, we definitely promise that we will put their contributions to good use.”
The foundation’s goal, Lieske said, is to make sure the library is around for another 101 years, providing resources to the community.
“It’s pretty amazing to think that it’s been 101 years of having a public library in Gering. For several years before that, it was a privately held library, but making that transition to a public library and really ensuring accessibility for all people is pretty remarkable, and to have done that for a century is great,” he said. “And, part of the reason that the foundation was formed and we’re doing the work that we are doing is that it’s been lots of years since our facility was built and renovated the last time, and we just really need to catch up with the time.”
Downer said that any support from Gering citizens and library patrons to help move the library and its programs forward is greatly appreciated.
“Just giving (us their) support and letting their council people know what they would like to see (is what citizens can do to help),” she said. “We just appreciate their support. Whether it be just talking to their council people, or helping us with funding — whatever they can do, we’ll take it.”
As Robinson said, “I think that they’re so vital to our city, to our citizens, to our country. They’re a place for information for all. … I don’t know what else you want me to say. I mean, libraries are essential. They’re just essential.”