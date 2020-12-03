Gering man accused sexual assault

In August, an investigator had been contacted by a local pastor and his wife. The pastor told police the woman had disclosed a sexual assault and they were asking law enforcement to speak with her. The woman told police she had been in a dating relationship with Keener, having dated him from July 2018 to January 2019.

The woman alleged she had broken up with Kenner because of an incident in which she described him as pinning her to a couch and forcing her to take off her clothes. When she refused, she told police, he forcibly took off her clothing and touched her forcibly. Shortly after they broke up, she alleged he contacted her and advised her he had committed sexual acts when she was incapacitated because of a seizure and her resulting medication. She told police he contacted her in August, allegedly telling her he had intercourse while she was incapacitated. During both times he allegedly made admissions, the woman said he had been asking for the woman’s forgiveness. However, she said, he’d also made threats that he’d sue her or get her fired from her job if she reported the incidents to police.