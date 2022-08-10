Gering man arraigned on charges in shooting

Court filings in the case against a Gering man accused of shooting his wife’s boyfriend reveal few details.

Scottsbluff Police arrested Alexander James Maldonado, 34, of Gering, on Thursday, Aug. 4, after responding to a shooting at the Main Street Market parking lot. He is accused of shooting Martin Maldonado Jr., 34, in the abdomen.

Scotts Bluff County Court Judge Kris Mickey arraigned Alexander Maldonado Monday on charges of attempted first-degree murder, a Class II felony; first-degree assault, a Class II felony; use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class IC felony; being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class ID felony; and violation of a harassment order, a Class II misdemeanor.

In an arrest affidavit, a police investigator says that officers detained Alexander Maldonado, identified as the suspect by witnesses, after the shooting and interviewed him. Multiple witnesses were also interviewed and surveillance video also allegedly shows Alexander Maldonado retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and confronted Martin Maldonado Jr. in the parking lot. The investigator says in the document that Alexander Maldonado fired one gun shot, injuring Martin Maldonado.

A search of Scotts Bluff County Court records by police confirmed that a protection order filed by Martin Maldonado Jr. preventing Alexander Maldonado from having contact with him remained in place as of the shooting.

Court records also show that Alexander Maldonado had also been involved in a contentious divorce that involved disputes over custody involving him and his estranged wife’s two children. In a protection order filing by the woman last month, she alleged that she feared for the safety and well-being of herself and a minor child. In the court documents, the woman said she was dating Martin Maldonado Jr. Court hearings in the divorce case and on the woman’s protection order occurred the same week as the shooting.

Bond in the criminal case is set at $1 million. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 19.