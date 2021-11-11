Gering mayor breaks tie as council still split on annexation

Another quick meeting wasn’t without a little contest on Monday night as the Gering City Council voted 4-4 to consider annexation of property within the city.

The split vote called for a tie-breaking vote from Mayor Tony Kaufman, in favor of passing the first reading of Ordinance 2108 regarding the annexation of roughly 45 tracts of land.

A decision on the ordinance is expected to go through all three readings before the council will make a final decision. A six-member council couldn’t make a decision at the Oct. 25 meeting. There was no discussion on the annexation at the Nov. 8 meeting, aside from a few comments from Kaufman.

“These types of decisions are difficult and challenging and tough. The role of councils at times are judge and jury, and decisions like this are not made lightly, but one like this is really correcting about 40 years of development in not annexing properties as they were developed in the community,” he said. “These are challenges that we have to overcome from time to time, but we worked very hard as a community over the last several years to position ourselves for growth as we go forward. And these types of things are consistent with our comp (comprehensive) plan and consistent with positioning ourselves for growth for the future.”