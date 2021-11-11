Gering mayor breaks tie as council still split on annexation

Another quick meeting wasn’t without a little contest on Monday night as the Gering City Council voted 4-4 to consider annexation of property within the city.
The split vote called for a tie-breaking vote from Mayor Tony Kaufman, in favor of passing the first reading of Ordinance 2108 regarding the annexation of roughly 45 tracts of land.
A decision on the ordinance is expected to go through all three readings before the council will make a final decision. A six-member council couldn’t make a decision at the Oct. 25 meeting. There was no discussion on the annexation at the Nov. 8 meeting, aside from a few comments from Kaufman.
“These types of decisions are difficult and challenging and tough. The role of councils at times are judge and jury, and decisions like this are not made lightly, but one like this is really correcting about 40 years of development in not annexing properties as they were developed in the community,” he said. “These are challenges that we have to overcome from time to time, but we worked very hard as a community over the last several years to position ourselves for growth as we go forward. And these types of things are consistent with our comp (comprehensive) plan and consistent with positioning ourselves for growth for the future.”
The proposed annexation of properties throughout the city would straighten up borders for the City of Gering, correcting some areas where non-annexed properties are surrounded by properties already designated within the city, Gering officials have said. Two property owners, Paul Reed and George Anzarenus, have spoken out in opposition of their properties being annexed.
Despite the lack of discussion Monday, the vote still required Kaufman to break the tie, in which he voted in favor of the first reading. The reading of the ordinance must be passed twice more before the council can officially take action on the ordinance.
In other business, the council held a public hearing regarding a modification to the CS Precision Manufacturing Inc. Redevelopment Plan. Aside from city engineer Annie Folck’s explanation of the modification, there were no other comments made during the hearing.
“They (CS Precision Manufacturing) requested a modification to it to allow them to maximize the amount of total TIF available after seeing that there were additional TIF eligible expenses that were not accounted for in the original redevelopment plans,” she said. “The main additions, again, are the driveway and culvert along Lockwood Road and then the waterline and water hydrants fire hydrant on Lockwood Road.”
The council unanimously approved the proposed resolution following the hearing and recommended approval from the planning commission.
Gering City Council also unanimously approved the rest of the agenda items for the night, which included refusing all bids related to a current production model crawler dozer for the sanitation department, approving the mayor to sign ESC Engineering Outline and Costs for ball park substation rebuild and approving the mayor to sign a Release of Right of First Refusal for the building located at 1720 10th St.