Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman honored for advocating for U.S. Global Leadership

GERING — The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition (USGLC) is honoring Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman for his work to advocate for U.S. global leadership as an imperative and effective approach to strengthening our country’s local communities. USGLC paid tribute to mayors across America at its virtual 2021 Tribute Celebration on Dec. 7.

“USGLC is proud to honor Mayor Kaufman because he has been an influential advocate for strengthening American global leadership to support our communities here at home,” Liz Schrayer, president and CEO of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, said. “Let’s face it, mayors across the country are on the frontlines every day, addressing global issues that are now kitchen table issues – from the pandemic to our economy – that matter to their constituents. They uniquely understand that America simply can’t ignore what happens outside our borders.

“Mayors across America are stepping up, knowing that diplomacy and development are essential to the health, safety and economic interests of every American family. It’s exciting to recognize them.”