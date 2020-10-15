Gering native leading Alliance schools

“My mom and dad started out with nothing,” Unzicker said. “That’s one of the things I think they helped to start to instill in me is my work ethic. My dad worked hard at what he did, and my mom was right there supporting him all the time. You know, a lot of his successes started maybe a little bit more after I graduated, although he was on the school board when I graduated. That was his first political office, I guess. And he did hand me my diploma, so that was a very unique thing. Having a school board parent was interesting. My daughter had to grow up with that being an administrator’s daughter. I was blessed, I was able to hand her her diploma. I’m so proud of what they’ve done. He obviously served as the mayor of Gering for several years, and a businessman in the Scottsbluff-Gering area with great success.”